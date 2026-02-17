Go, Bato and ICC: Senate to to discuss case in caucus

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MANILA — The Senate will hold a caucus to discuss the International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor’s move identifying Senators Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa as alleged co-perpetrators in the killings that took place during the Duterte administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

In a televised interview Tuesday, Sen. Bam Aquino said the chamber would first take up the matter internally as it awaits formal action from the ICC.

READ: Palace to Dela Rosa, Go: Don’t hide, face charges at ICC

“Pag-uusapan po naming yan bukas, magko-caucus yata kami. Pero unang-una hintayin po muna siguro natin yung pormal na deklarasyon ng ICC sa February 23 kung ano ba talaga yung andiyan (We will discuss that tomorrow in a caucus. But first, let us wait for the ICC’s formal declaration on Feb. 23 on what is really there),” he said.

Aquino respects legal process

Aquino reiterated his position that Philippine courts should ideally try cases involving alleged extrajudicial killings.

However, he said he respects the legal process underway before the ICC.

READ: ICC: Dela Rosa, Bong Go co-perpetrators in Duterte drug war

The confirmation of charges against former president Rodrigo Duterte, meanwhile, will begin on February 23, with additional hearings set on February 24, 26 and 27.

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