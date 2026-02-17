48th Asean Summit security: C. Visayas police heighten readiness

Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) uniformed personnel | Police Regional Office 7 Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police ramp up security in Central Visayas ahead of the 48th Asean Summit, scheduled on May 8 to 9, 2026, in Cebu City, following the completion of earlier Asean meetings in the region.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said coordination efforts are now shifting toward the leaders’ summit. The event will bring heads of state and government to Cebu and place the country under heightened international scrutiny.

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Higher security demands

Authorities noted that preparations for the leaders’ summit differ significantly from previous sectoral and senior officials’ meetings. The higher-level meeting entails ncreased security and operational requirements.

Police cited previous Asean engagements, including the Asean Tourism Forum in Cebu and senior officials’ meetings in Bohol as preparatory exercises. They highlighted the need for close inter-agency coordination, intelligence sharing, and logistical planning.

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Officials said these activities helped identify gaps and refine protocols that they now review.

Cooperation critical

On Monday, February 16, PRO-7 acknowledged multiple government agencies and security partners for their roles in securing recent Asean-related events.

The recognition took place at Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. in Cebu City, with police leadership stressing that sustained cooperation across agencies will be critical in the coming months.

Police officials said preparations now include reassessing deployment plans, validating contingency measures, and intensifying intelligence monitoring.

Police leaders have also directed units to ensure fully operational logistical and administrative systems ahead of the May event.

With less than three months before Asean leaders convene in Cebu, authorities said coordination among national agencies, local governments, and security forces will continue to ensure the orderly and secure staging of the summit.

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