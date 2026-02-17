PhilHealth launches P20K outpatient drug aid in Central Visayas

PhilHealth on Tuesday officially rolled out its Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) program in Central Visayas, offering up to P20,000 worth of free medicines and outpatient services per member and dependent each year. | CDN Photo / Caryl Evangelista

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) in Central Visayas can now access up to P20,000 worth of free outpatient medicines annually.

This follows the regional rollout of its Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) benefit on Tuesday, February 17.

The launch, held at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, formally introduced the expanded outpatient medicines coverage under PhilHealth’s Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP), its enhanced primary care benefit package.

The GAMOT benefit allows each PhilHealth member and every declared legal dependent to avail themselves of up to P20,000 worth of essential medicines per year, subject to a prescription from an accredited YAKAP physician and dispensed through accredited GAMOT providers.

READ: DOH urges public to use ₱1,000 annual PhilHealth dental benefit

What GAMOT covers

Marjorie Cabrieto, PhilHealth regional vice president, said the program covers 75 essential medicines used to treat common acute and chronic conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, asthma and other respiratory diseases, infections, as well as selected cardiovascular and neurologic conditions.

Cabrieto said the benefit is designed to ease the financial burden of out-of-pocket spending on medicines, which remains one of the biggest healthcare costs for Filipino families.

“Under this program, eligible PhilHealth members can avail themselves of up to P20,000 worth of free outpatient medicines annually,” she said.

Cabrieto added that the initiative strengthens preventive care and ensures continuity of treatment.

First rollout outside NCR

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa described the Central Visayas launch as a step toward expanding access to medicines beyond Metro Manila.

“Healing is not a luxury. Medicine must not be reserved for those with the means to pay. It is a fundamental right that belongs to every Filipino and every PhilHealth member,” Herbosa said.

Health officials noted that many patients with chronic illnesses often skip or space out their maintenance medicines due to cost, leading to complications and preventable hospital admissions. The GAMOT benefit aims to address this gap by ensuring sustained access to prescribed drugs.

How the program works

To avail themselves of the GAMOT benefit, PhilHealth members must first register with an accredited YAKAP clinic, where they will undergo consultation and assessment by a YAKAP physician.

If medication is prescribed, the member or declared dependent may then present the prescription, along with the required identification, to an accredited GAMOT provider for dispensing.

PhilHealth clarified that the benefit is not a one-time availment, as patients are required to return for follow-up consultations to ensure continuous monitoring and proper management of their condition.

Strengthening primary care

YAKAP serves as PhilHealth’s enhanced primary care package, granting members and their declared dependents access to comprehensive outpatient services. These include medical consultations and health risk assessments; selected laboratory and diagnostic tests; preventive and cancer screening services; as well as health education and counseling aimed at promoting early detection and continuous disease management.

Cancer screening services under YAKAP include mammography and breast ultrasound, low-dose chest CT scans for lung cancer, liver ultrasound with alpha-fetoprotein testing, and colonoscopy following positive screening results.

PhilHealth said Central Visayas currently has 240 accredited YAKAP clinics. Of these, 64 are accredited GAMOT providers — 54 in Cebu province, five in Bohol, and five in Negros Oriental.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, who attended the launch, said the provincial government supports initiatives that reduce financial barriers to healthcare.

“We believe that no Cebuano should ever have to choose between their health and their daily needs,” Baricuatro said.

PhilHealth said it will continue expanding the program across the region as part of its commitment to Universal Health Care, with the goal of making preventive services and essential medicines more accessible to communities outside the National Capital Region.

READ: PhilHealth eyes offering more free medicines under Gamot package

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