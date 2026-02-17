Magsayo signs with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing

Mark Magsayo (left) and Dana White | Magsayo’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo is taking a new path in his career after signing with Las Vegas-based Zuffa Boxing.

Magsayo the move earlier this week and several boxing outlets confirmed it. Dana White, the longtime head of the UFC founded Zuffa Boxing. The move marks a significant shift for the Filipino prizefighter as he enters a new promotional setup.

READ: Magsayo withdraws from Thrilla in Manila 50th Anniversary fight card

While Magsayo is no longer under MP Promotions, he continues to work with adviser Sean Gibbons, according to BoxingScene.

He also remains affiliated with Gibbons’ Knuckleheads Boxing Gym and still trains at the famed Wildcard Boxing Club in Los Angeles under Filipino trainer Marvin Somodio.

Return to the ring

Shortly after the signing became public, Zuffa Boxing announced that Magsayo returns to the ring on April 5. His opponent has yet to be named, but the agency expects him to make his promotional debut in the lightweight division.

In an interview with BoxingScene, Magsayo said he intends to showcase his best form in his first outing under Zuffa Boxing, aiming to make a strong impression on both the promotion’s followers and the broader boxing audience.

READ: Mark Magsayo earns No. 1 spot in WBC super featherweight rankings

Questions, however, linger about his ring sharpness. The 30-year-old has not fought since July 2025.

Magsayo last saw action in July. He had scored a unanimous decision win over Jorge Mata to capture the WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title. The bout was part of the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao–Mario Barrios world title fight in Las Vegas.

A native of Bohol and a former standout of ALA Boxing, Magsayo carries a 28-2 record with 18 knockouts. He reached the pinnacle of the sport in 2022. Then, he dethroned American Gary Russell Jr. to claim the WBC featherweight crown. But he lost the title later that year to Rey Vargas.

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