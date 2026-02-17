Lapu-Lapu City shooting: Tailoring student, 23, dies in attack

Police investigators are looking to security camera footage in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, where a 23-year-old man from Surigao was shot and killed.

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A 23-year-old man died after he was shot several times by an unknown perpetrator in Sitio Kabaloy, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2026.

The victim was originally from Surigao but was undergoing training in Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City for tailoring.

He was shot 10 times.

Police Captain Edcel Petecio, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that they are investigating a love triangle and illegal drugs as a potential motive in the killing.

He felt uneasy moments before being shot, killed

He said that a few hours before the attack, the victim was chatting with someone whom he updated about his whereabouts.

“Wala may mga threat nuon didto pero basi sa ilang conversation, nagsige siya’g update kung asa na siya dapita. Unya gikulbaan daw kuno siya basin kuno ug kuan, set-up. Ingon ana aba, basi sa ilahang conversation,” Petecio said.

(He had not received any threats but based on his last conversation, he kept updating someone about where he was. He said he was nervous that it might be a set-up.)

The police recovered seven empty shells and three deformed slugs at the crime scene.

Currently, the police are looking at the closed-circuit TV camera footage from establishments near the area that could help in their investigation and in identifying a suspect.

The police are still conducting further investigation into the attack.

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