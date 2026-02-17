Barangay Opao in Mandaue City opens ₱80M barangay hall with health center

A top health official commends Barangay Opao for including in its new hall a health center along with an elevator and other modern facilities. | Screengrabbed from Mayor Jonkie Ouano/FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Barangay Opao in Mandaue City inaugurated its new barangay hall and Super Health Center on Tuesday, Feb, 17, with a blessing and turnover ceremony.

The five-story multi-purpose building houses several key offices and facilities. Located on the ground floor are the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Office, an e-library, the Basic Services Office, and the Barangay Public Safety Office (BPSO).

The second floor accommodates the Office of the Barangay Captain, while the third floor includes a satellite office of Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, along with the offices of the Barangay Council and the Sangguniang Kabataan.

Equipped with a health center, pharmacy, operating room

The fourth floor contains the Gender and Development (GAD), Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC), and Barangay Council for the Protection of Children (BCPC) offices. A multi-purpose hall is also available for community events and gatherings.

In addition to office spaces, the building also features a Super Health Center equipped with a pharmacy, X-ray laboratory, birthing facility, consultation rooms, dental clinic, and a minor operating room.

The center is expected to serve not only residents of Opao but also those from neighboring barangays within its cluster, including Looc, Cambaro, Umapad, and Alang-Alang.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) formally turned over the building during Tuesday’s ceremony.

Worth doing: Stronger primary health care in barangays

“Healthcare is very important to us here. We know that for many of our constituents, getting sick can be financially difficult because their income is sometimes not enough,” a barangay official said, noting that the barangay has also invested in an ambulance to assist patients, especially those undergoing dialysis, with transportation.

The new barangay hall is the first in the city to be equipped with an elevator. The ₱80-million building was funded through the efforts of Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon.

Read also: Mandaue proactively ‘anti-epal,’ says city official

Dr. Joshua Brillantes, director of the Department of Health (DOH) Region 7, welcomed the development and commended the city and barangay for prioritizing health services. He pointed out that referral hospitals such as Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center are often overwhelmed, with emergency rooms designed for 50 patients sometimes accommodating as many as 150.

Planned: PhilHealth accreditation for Opao health center

Brillantes emphasized that strengthening primary care at the barangay level will help decongest hospitals. Early detection and proper management of conditions such as hypertension and diabetes in local health facilities could also reduce the number of patients requiring hospital admission.

“This is very welcome, especially for our local government units. We hope to give greater value and importance to primary care facilities,” Brillantes said.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, Mandaue City Health Officer, said the City Health Office will provide technical support and medicines for the barangay’s Super Health Center. General consultations are ongoing, while the birthing center and minor operating services are still being set up.

The City Health Office is also coordinating with the DOH to ensure the facility meets required standards for certification. The barangay is aiming to secure PhilHealth accreditation to allow reimbursement for services rendered.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the city government will assist the barangay in providing additional staff and equipment, as well as support for DOH certification and accreditation.

He added that the initiative is expected to help decongest the city hospital by strengthening healthcare services at the community level.

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