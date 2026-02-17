Body found near Pasil Fish Port identified as Calamba resident

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Family members claimed the body of a man found floating near Pasil Fish Port along the border of Barangay Sawang Calero early Monday morning, February 16.

Police identified the victim as RJ Saavedra Vega, 39, a resident of Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

READ: Cebu City: Missing engineer found dead by river in Barangay Mabolo

Discovery at sea

In an interview, Police Staff Sgt. Ryan Panugaling, case investigator of Sawang Calero Police Station said the body was first spotted around 3:19 a.m. by CCLEX security personnel.

The sighting was relayed to the Philippine Coast Guard, which then notified police at around 4:05 a.m.

READ: Mother of man found dead in river: ‘At least I see his body’

Panugaling said responding officers boarded a CCLEX patrol boat and confirmed finding the body of an adult male floating in a prone position beneath the CCLEX–SRP bridge area.

They requested Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to process the area prior to the retrieval of the body.

Witnesses to drowning

Initial police checks indicated that the victim matched the description of a man reported missing following an apparent drowning incident near Pasil Fish Port on Sunday, February 15.

Panugaling said the victim had reportedly attempted to cross the water using a makeshift flotation device before entering the sea and failing to return.

Bystanders later helped the identification process, having recognized the victim’s clothing, which matched earlier descriptions from the area.

Home barangay information

After retrieval, authorities brought the body to a funeral home in Cebu City for proper handling.

Panugaling said police managed to locate the victim’s family after an acquaintance approached investigators and provided information pointing to his home barangay.

Coordination with Barangay Calamba officials led to the positive identification of Vega.

As of Tuesday, police confirmed that the victim’s family formally claimed his remains.

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