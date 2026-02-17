DFA: Zaldy Co’s repatriation a ‘whole-of-gov’t’ mission

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MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday clarified that the arrest and repatriation of former lawmaker Zaldy Co requires a coordinated, whole-of-government approach, not just of the DFA, as what Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla said.

“While the DFA values the DILG’s collaboration, the DFA clarifies that Mr. Co’s arrest and repatriation involve coordinated law enforcement and judicial processes, particularly Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) coordination,” it said in a statement.

READ: Marcos impeachment: Zaldy Co may testify if he returns to PH

The DFA also noted that describing the issue as being solely “up to the DFA” does not fully capture the inter-agency effort required, which includes joint action among concerned government offices.

It, thus, reiterated its commitment to the rule of law and to ensure that Filipino nationals facing legal accountability are returned to the country to undergo due process.

Call for information

“We urge the public to share any information on Mr. Co’s whereabouts to support these efforts,” it said.

“DFA stands ready to provide diplomatic assistance within its mandate and in line with established protocols,” it added.

READ: DILG chief: Zaldy Co seeks ‘dialogue,’ sends feelers to Ombudsman

Authorities earlier moved to locate Co following reports that he had left the country. The case prompted coordination among concerned agencies, including the Department of Justice, DILG, Philippine National Police and the DFA.

Under established procedures, cases involving individuals believed to be outside the Philippines may require international law enforcement coordination, including engagement with Interpol, subject to applicable laws and judicial processes of the country where the individual is located.

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