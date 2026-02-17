CPD: Education key to curbing teenage, unplanned pregnancies

TEEN MOM. A 16-year-old mother plays with her one-year-old daughter inside their house in this undated photo. Commission on Population and Development’s Information and Communication Management Division head Mylin Mirasol Quiray, during an interview over Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon on Tuesday (Feb. 17, 2026), said education is important in addressing the rising cases of pregnancies among girls aged 10 to 14 years old. (PNA file photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA – The Commission on Population and Development (CPD) on Tuesday underscored the critical role of education in addressing the rising cases of teenage and unplanned pregnancies, particularly among girls aged 10 to 14.

CPD Information and Communication Management Division chief Mylin Mirasol Quiray, in an interview over Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon, cited data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showing 138,697 live births among females aged 10 to 19.

Of the total, 3,560 cases involved girls aged 10 to 14 in 2024, up from 3,343 in 2023, which Quiray described as “alarming.”

READ: Teenage pregnancy, a case study: ‘At 18, I found out I was pregnant’

“So, gusto talaga natin na mayroon talagang link ang education (we really want the education to have a link) because education is always a protective factor against early sexual engagement and early pregnancy and early childbirth,” she said.

Quiray noted that many early pregnancies are recorded among girls from low-income families, highlighting the link between poverty, limited educational opportunities and increased vulnerability.

She said a comprehensive reproductive health education and life skills training must be strengthened both in schools and communities to equip young people with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions.

The CPD is working with local government units (LGUs) to roll out programs such as “Parent-Teen Talk,” which encourages open communication between parents and children on sexuality and responsible decision-making, and continues to implement Executive Order No. 141, issued in 2021, which prioritizes the prevention of adolescent pregnancy through a whole-of-government approach.

The agency also supports school-based reproductive health education integrated into the Department of Education (DepEd) curriculum.

READ: Population body notes ‘alarming trend’ in teen pregnancies

Misinformation from social media, lack of parental guidance, and limited access to services contribute to unplanned pregnancies, Quiray said.

Beyond prevention, Quiray emphasized the need to help young mothers return to school and acquire skills to prevent repeat pregnancies and improve their long-term prospects.

Citing a study by economist Dr. Alejandro Herrin, she said teenage pregnancy is linked to an estimated PHP33 billion annual economic loss, underscoring its broader impact on national development.

The CPD urged parents to actively engage in early and age-appropriate discussions about sexuality, boundaries, and responsible behavior, stressing that family involvement, education, and access to accurate information are vital to safeguarding the country’s youth. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP