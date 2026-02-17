PH, US reaffirm alliance, vow to defend freedom of navigation

COOPERATION. The Philippines and the U.S. have reaffirmed their decades-old alliance, bidding to continue defending freedom of navigation and lawful use of sea, among others, in the Indo-Pacific. In a joint statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines on Tuesday (Feb. 17, 2026), the allies vowed to, among others, hold the fifth “2+2” Ministerial Dialogue, enhance joint capabilities, accelerate and streamline Philippines Security Sector Assistance Roadmap implementation and tracking, and increase multilateral cooperation with like-minded countries. (PNA file)

MANILA – The Philippines and the United States have reaffirmed their decades-long alliance, and committed to defend freedom of navigation and lawful use of the seas amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.

In a joint statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, a day after the 12th Bilateral Strategic Dialogue (BSD) held in Manila, authorities said China’s “illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive” activities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) threaten regional peace, stability and the economies of the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

“Both sides underscored their unwavering commitment to uphold a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific, grounded in mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes,” the statement reads.

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It said both the Philippines and the U.S. committed to maintain a vigilant posture in the Indo-Pacific to prevent conflict while developing strong measures along with deterrence to keep sea lanes open and not subject to arbitrary control by one country.

“Collective defense is critical to denying and deterring aggression anywhere in the First Island Chain,” it said.

The statement emphasized the importance of maritime freedom, underscoring support for preserving freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, and other lawful uses of the sea for all nations.

It reaffirmed the 1951 United States-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), which serves as the founding document of the alliance, reiterating that the treaty extends to armed attacks against either country’s armed forces, aircraft, and public vessels – including those of their coast guards – anywhere in the Pacific, including the WPS.

Both sides pledged to strengthen maritime domain awareness, expand joint exercises such as Balikatan, and enhance cooperation with allies, including Japan and Australia, to deter aggression and ensure open sea lanes.

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Key milestones in bilateral cooperation include more than 500 joint military exercises and exchanges since 2024, the deployment of high-end capabilities such as the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS), and U.S. investments in Philippine defense infrastructure under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

On the economic front, the allies reaffirmed commitments to strengthen the Luzon Economic Corridor, expand critical minerals supply chains, and develop energy and nuclear infrastructure to support long-term regional security.

“These areas support regional deterrence by reducing strategic vulnerabilities, demonstrating long-term commitment to Philippine sovereignty, and supporting long-term economic growth,” the joint statement reads.

Meanwhile, both sides also committed to continue their close counterterrorism cooperation as they discussed a long-standing partnership to promote bilateral and regional cooperation on peace and security issues, highlighting their shared resolve to counter international crime, the dangerous flow of narcotics, and instability caused by illegal immigration, as well as to uphold freedom of expression and other human rights.

Finally, the dialogue underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation, particularly as the Philippines chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and stability, including the Taiwan Strait, and strongly opposed the use or threat of force against the sovereignty of any state.

They also agreed to conduct a foreign minister-level trilateral policy dialogue with Japan and to maintain close coordination on shared priorities throughout the year to ensure a secure, prosperous and stable Indo-Pacific. (PNA)

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