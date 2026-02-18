Alex Eala powers her way to last 16 of Dubai Tennis

ON TO THE THIRD ROUND. Filipino Alexandra Eala in action at the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday (Feb. 18, 2026; PH time). She ousted sixth seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy, 6-1, 6-3, in the round of 32. (Photo courtesy of Mosh Lafuente)

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Alexandra Eala ousted Italian sixth seed and world No. 8 Jasmine Paolini, 6-1, 7-6 (5), in the second round of the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships early Wednesday (PH time) at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

Eala, who previously reached a career-high world No. 40, will next battle Sorana Cirstea of Romania, who eliminated No. 10 seed Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4.

READ: Alex Eala advances to 2nd round in Dubai Tennis Championships

Meanwhile, top seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan downed Kimberly Birrell of Australia, 6-1, 6-2, to advance against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia, who rallied past Anastasia Zakharova of Russia, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-1.

Second seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States walked over Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic to advance against Indonesian Janice Tjen, who pulled off a 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

READ: Alex Eala exits Qatar Open after 7-6, 6-1 loss to Valentova

Magda Linette of Poland shocked No. 8 Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, to reach the third round. She will battle No. 12 Clara Tauson of Denmark, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Peyton Stearns of the US.

Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula also secured seats to the round of 16.

No. 3 Gauff defeated Anna Kalinskaya, 6-4, 6-4, to advance against Elise Mertens of Belgium, who stunned No. 14 Emma Navarro of the US, 6-2, 6-2.

READ: Alex Eala down seven spots in world rankings

No. 4 Pegula trounced Varvara Gracheva of France, 6-4, 6-0, to set up a meeting with compatriot Iva Jovic, who survived Diana Shnaider, 6-4, 1-6, 6-0.

Other winners were No. 5 Meera Andreeva, No. 7 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, No. 9 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Jaqueline Cristian of Romania. (PNA)

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