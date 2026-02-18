Proposed trimester system still under review — DepEd.

PHOTO FROM AFP/INQUIRER FILES

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Amid concerns from the education sector over the proposed shift to a trimester system, the Department of Education (DepEd) said the plan remained under review, and no final decision has been made.

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 17, the agency said consultations had been set with education officials and stakeholders to discuss the possible effects of the proposal on schools and classroom practice.

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“We take these views seriously as we acknowledge that structural reform and systemic issues, such as classroom shortage and teacher welfare, are not mutually exclusive,” part of their statement read.

It added that reforms in the school calendar were being studied alongside issues such as classroom shortages and teacher welfare, stressing that both concerns must be addressed together.

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“Our priority is that any reform must strengthen learning continuity while improving conditions for both learners and educators,” the department said.

In a radio interview on February 16, Ruby Bernardo, Alliance of Concerned Teachers chairperson, called for wider consultations, especially with educators directly handling daily classroom work.

Bernardo said their survey showed worries about how a new calendar might affect grading systems, lesson pacing, and other technical aspects of teaching if changes would be rushed.

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Proposed trimester system

The proposal outlined how the 201 school days for School Year 2026–2027 will be divided into three terms to better distribute lessons throughout the year and ease pressure during busy school periods.

Under the proposed calendar, classes will begin in early June. The first term will run from June to September, followed by the second term from September to December. The third and final term will take place from January until late March.

DepEd earlier said the proposal aims to ensure continuous learning, minimize class disruptions, and create a more organized school year that benefits both students and teachers.

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