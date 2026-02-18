Lent ushered in with burning of palms, Ecce Homo fiesta

Eucharistic lay ministers carry the image called Ecce Homo in a procession at Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu on the eve of Ash Wednesday, a day called Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | CDN Digital photo / Jason A. Baguia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Catholic faithful filled Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu on the last Tuesday before Lent, February 17, to honor a historical image of Jesus Christ as Catholics around the world celebrated the feast of his Holy Face.

The image, lesser-known than that of the Christ-child that Augustinian friars keep in the church goes by the name “Ecce Homo” (Latin for “Behold the Man”).

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A bust that portrays the suffering Christ, the Ecce Homo landed on Cebu’s shores in 1521. It traveled as part of the Augustinian mission in the expedition that Portuguese explorer Fernão de Magalhães or Ferdinand Magellan led.

While Cebu’s queen Juana received the image of the Santo Niño upon her baptism, her husband, Carlos received the Ecce Homo as his baptismal present. The bust now sits on the western side of the basilica’s sanctuary.

Burning palms, blessed ashes

Fr. John Jericho Mier, OSA leads the rite of the burning of last year’s Palm Sunday branches. The ashes would be used for Ash Wednesday. | CDN Digital photo / Jason A. Baguia

The fiesta Mass began around 5:30 p.m. with the rite of the burning of last year’s Palm Sunday branches. As Mass presider, Fr. John Jericho Mier of the Order of Saint Augustine led the ceremony in front of the basilica.

The rite included the recitation of Psalm 50, a plea for mercy and the blessing of the ashes that priests would use for Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

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“Lord God,You do not desire that sinners should die but that they should repent in pity, consider the weakness of our human condition,” the text of the blessing reads.

“We know ourselves are dust, and we must return to dust because of our perversity: but have mercy on us, forgive us our sins grant us the rewards promised to those who repent through Christ our Lord.”

‘O Sacred Head surrounded’

The faithful venerate the Ecce Homo, a bust of the suffering Christ at Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. | CDN Digital photo / Jason A. Baguia

As dried palm fronds burned in metal containers, the friars processed into the church for Mass to the singing of “O Sacred Head surrounded,” a hymn with lyrics that historians attribute in its original Latin to St. Bernard of Clairvaux.

The hymn ties up with the Ecce Homo as the lyrics draw inspiration from how Jesus Christ looked after Pontius Pilate, according to St. John, had him flogged and presented to his prosecutors, exclaiming, “Behold the man!”

In his homily, Fr. Mier exhorted the faithful to constantly draw strength from Christ, taking time, in a world filled with suffering, to behold the man.

Lay ministers bore a replica of the historical Ecce Homo after the Mass in a procession within the basilica’s compound.

Thereafter, the faithful lined up to venerate the image.

Elsewhere in Cebu and around the world, devotees on Shrove Tuesday typically venerate a copy of the detail of the Holy Shroud of Turin that they believe covered Christ’s face at his burial.