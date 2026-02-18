4th Cebu bridge linking Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu: DPWH to begin work this year

This is the plan view of the proposed fourth bridge and coastal highway presented by the DPWH during their visit to Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano at Mandaue City Hall.| Mandaue Public Affairs Office via Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is aiming to begin construction of the proposed fourth bridge linking Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City within the year. This followed the formal presentation of the project to local officials.

Project engineer Francis Gabriel M. Atienza and engineer Renz Daniel del Rosario, DPWH representatives, on Monday, February 16, visited Mandaue City Mayor Jovito Ouano to discuss about the updated proposal.

READ: 4th Cebu bridge, coastal road: Lapu-Lapu execs, DPWH meet on updates

The 3.3-kilometer, four-lane bridge, which includes a coastal road component, carries an estimated cost of P76.412 billion. A significant portion of the funding will come from a 120-billion-yen loan—approximately P50 billion—through Japan’s official development assistance program under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Based on the proposed alignment, the bridge will run alongside the E.C. Ouano Wharf, connect to Zuellig Road, and link to the Lapu-Lapu flyover. It will establish a new route between Barangay Ibo in Lapu-Lapu City and an area near the Cansaga Bay Bridge.

The project is designed to provide an alternative crossing and ease traffic congestion between the cities, while also improving access toward Consolacion and northern Cebu. Officials also noted the potential for the infrastructure to further enhance connectivity across the tri-cities, including Cebu City.

READ: French funding revives Tagbilaran-Panglao offshore bridge

“We’re excited sa coastal highway. Mao gyud to ang makatabang to decongest ang traffic diri sa city unya lahos na dayon didto sa Consolacion town through the Cansaga Bridge,” said Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano in an interview on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

(We’re excited about the coastal highway. That can really help to decongest the traffic here in the city and then straight there to Consolacion town through the Cansaga Bridge.)

Ouano said DPWH informed him that Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue would serve as the project’s starting point.

According to the city’s Housing and Urban Development Office, around 196 families—mostly informal settlers and fire victims currently residing in the area—will be affected.

Ouano said the national government would assist in relocating the affected residents and assured that efforts were being made to keep relocation sites within Mandaue City.

“Atoang paningkamutan nga within Mandaue City kay naanad na baya sila dinhi sa city. If dili same barangay then within sa siyudad. Gihisgotan man gud nila nga kung makakita ta og relocation outside na of the city which dili kaayo ko favorable,” said Ouano.

(We are doing our best that it would just be within Mandaue City because they are used to being here in the city. If not in the same barangay, then it would be within the city. This is because they mentioned that if they can find a relocation it would be outside the city, which I find not really favorable.)

The relocation will also undergo a public hearing to formally present the development plans and inform affected homeowners and residents.

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