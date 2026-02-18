Cebu City to mark 89th Charter Day on Feb. 24

[CDN File Photo] Wreaths laid at the statue of Don Vicente Rama on Charter Day 2022.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will mark its 89th Charter Day on February 24 with a wreath-laying ceremony and a testimonial dinner.

Mayor Nestor Archival invited former city mayors to join the commemoration honoring the city’s founding in 1937.

Archival, in a recent press conference, said previous local chief executives are expected to attend the morning rites at Plaza Sugbo.

READ: Cebu City Charter Day bonus unlikely due to budget deficit — Archival

“Kuyog nato ang mga konsehal, vice mayor. Previous mayors [are also invited]. Importante pod sila nga maka kuyog nato,” Archival said.

(We will be joined by the councilors, vice mayor. Previous mayors [are also invited.] It is important for them to also join us.)

READ: Cebu City’s 87th Charter Day: A celebration of hope and optimism

He named former mayors Raymond Alvin Garcia and Michael Rama among those invited.

Cebu City received its charter on February 24, 1937, through Commonwealth Act No. 58. The period from 1937 to 2026 marks 89 years, making February 24, 2026, the city’s 89th Charter Day. The date has been declared a special non-working holiday in the city.

READ: Cebu City employees to receive P35k Charter Day bonus, but….

Main events

The Charter Day celebration will open with a wreath-laying activity on the morning of February 24 at the Plaza Sugbo. The ceremony will serve as the official commemorative rite for the anniversary.

In the evening, the city government will hold a testimonial dinner, featuring recognition and awarding ceremonies.

The testimonial dinner will include the conferment of awards to outstanding individuals and institutions, as well as the Mayor’s Special Awards. 10 plaques will be given to Charter Day awardees, while 80 plaques will be allocated to the Mayor’s Special Awardees.

A PRAISE (Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence) program organized by the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) is scheduled earlier on February 20.

Also set for February 20 is a photo exhibit at Ayala Center Cebu, themed “History of Charter,” which will showcase the city’s historical milestones through curated installations and framed prints.

Budget breakdown

Archival said the total estimated budget for the 89th Charter Day activities is P3,558,500. Of this amount, P682,500 is allocated for the wreath-laying ceremony, covering P350,000 for audio-visual requirements, staging, an LED wall, and a dome tent; P100,000 for a 250-person buffet; P120,000 for a 300-person buffet; P60,000 for a 150-person buffet; P45,000 for 250 packed meals; and P7,500 for the ceremonial wreath with stand.

The testimonial dinner carries a projected cost of P2,611,000, which includes P800,000 for production and project management, P1,100,000 for the 500-person food and venue package; P36,000 for 200 packed meals for the working committee and production team; P75,000 for 10 plaques; and P600,000 for 80 plaques. An additional P265,000 is earmarked for the installation and printing of frames for the Charter Day photo exhibit.

Official guests

The city government has listed former mayors, city officials, congressmen, department heads, assistant department heads, heads of attached offices, the governor, barangay captains, heads of mission and consulates, tri-city mayors, PRAISE panelists, CHAC commissioners, CHAC awardees, and Mayor’s Special Awardees among the official guests for the main events.

The annual Charter Day celebration traditionally highlights Cebu City’s growth, resilience, and unity, while recognizing individuals and institutions that have contributed to its development over nearly nine decades as a chartered city.

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