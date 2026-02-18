Sara Duterte to run for president in 2028

Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, announced that she will run for president in 2028.

READ: New impeachment complaint filed vs Sara Duterte

“I am Sara Duterte. I will run for president of the Philippines,” she said in a press conference.

Duterte’s announcement ended years of speculation of her presidential bid, which became more intense after her political breakaway from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“It took me 47 years to understand that my life was never meant to be only mine,” Duterte said. “Unlike others, I may not have been born just to chase happiness.”

“Today, I have peacefully accepted that my life is not like any other,” she concluded.

The political clans of Marcos and Duterte have been embroiled in a bitter feud marked by the vice president’s resignation from Marcos’ cabinet in June last year as education secretary.

The situation became more intense after Marcos administration allowed the International Criminal Court to arrest former President Rodrigo Duterte, who faces crimes against humanity charges due to his drug war which reportedly killed thousands, according to official government data.

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