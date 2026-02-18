Makabayan tells Sara Duterte: Address secret funds issue, not 2028 bid

Vice President Sara Duterte (INQUIRER file photo / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA)

MANILA, Philippines — Makabayan bloc lawmakers said on Wednesday that Vice President Sara Duterte should first answer questions related to confidential fund (CF) issues raised against her instead of announcing her intention to run for President in 2028 national elections.

They believed that Duterte’s announcement was just intended to be a distraction from the impeachment complaints filed against her, said Gabriela party-list Rep. Sarah Elago and Kabataan party-list Rep. Renee Co in an ambush interview.

“Well, in my head, this is a distraction. Supposedly, the people, the lawmakers, and the agencies are all geared to pursue accountability up to the end. But now they released this announcement which is premature, and only provides the intention that VP Sara Duterte has higher ambitions,” Co said partly in Filipino.

READ:

“At this point in time, this is not the question that VP Sara Duterte should answer. The question is where are the funds that were corrupted, how it will be returned to the people, and who would be held accountable. These are the questions that need an answer from VP Sara Duterte, or else, like indications of seeking higher ambitions, they are distractions,” she added.

According to Elago, it is ironic that Duterte is aiming for the presidency when corruption issues against her, during her time at the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) are already staggering.

The Gabriela lawmaker feared that this alleged corruption would only worsen once she is elected president.

“VP Sara Duterte should first face corruption issues against her. She’s just a VP now but the corruption of confidential and intelligence funds is already staggering; what more if she is in the highest position in the government, it might just worsen,” Elago said in Filipino.

“It may also be a desperate attempt to divert attention away from the real issue, that is, the questionable use of the confidential and intelligence funds of the OVP and the DepEd budget, the use of fake names, as well as the disregard for the process of checks and balances regarding accountability, like explaining how public funds were spent,” she added.

Earlier, after years of speculation, Duterte formally announced that she will run for president in 2028.

“I am Sara Duterte. I will run for president of the Philippines,” she said in a press conference.

READ: Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential bid

The announcement ended questions about whether or not she was running for the country’s highest position, which started even before the 2022 national polls.

Duterte was initially reported to be seeking the presidency, but she instead formed an alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — running under the umbrella of the Uniteam.

However, years after the elections, things went rough for the tandem: in May 2023, Duterte resigned from Lakas-CMD, the political party of Marcos’ cousin, former House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Political veterans like the late Albay lawmaker Edcel Lagman believed that Duterte’s resignation was related to the House’s decision to remove the senior deputy speakership role from former president and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo — considered to be the Vice President’s mentor.

Then, after the the House decided not to give Duterte’s offices any confidential fund (CF) allocations in 2023, former president Rodrigo Duterte and the Vice President’s brother Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte started criticizing Marcos and accusing him of being a drug addict.

In January 2024, Marcos fired back, saying that former president Duterte’s outbursts may have been caused by fentanyl — a potent opioid drug that Duterte has admitted to using for the pain in his shoulder.

Eventually, by June 2024, Vice President Duterte decided to resign from her post as Education Secretary.

READ: ‘It’s the fentanyl,’ Marcos says after former president Duterte tags him ‘drug addict’

After this resignation, several congressional investigations followed soon after, revealing alleged irregularities in how the OVP and DepEd spent its CF allocations.

The investigations’ findings — along with Duterte’s statements that she has talked to someone about killing Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Romualdez if she gets killed — eventually led to the filing of impeachment complaints against her.

Last February 5, 215 House lawmakers filed and verified a fourth complaint against Duterte, effectively impeaching her.

READ: House impeaches Sara Duterte, fast-tracking transmittal to Senate

The Articles of Impeachment were immediately transmitted to the Senate on the same day, as the 1987 Constitution states that a trial must begin forthwith if at least one-third of all House members endorse the complaint.

But last July 25, the Supreme Court ruled that the Articles of Impeachment were unconstitutional, for violating the 1987 Constitution’s one-year bar rule.

The House submitted a motion for reconsideration to appeal the case.

READ: Robin Padilla giawhag nga mag bise presidente ni Sara Duterte

The SC announced last January 29 that it had dismissed with finality the House’s motion for reconsideration.

A year after, the three groups that filed the first set of impeachment complaints against Duterte refiled their petitions, with all three complaints still pending before the office of Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy.

Under the SC decision, Dy has four session days to include the first two complaints within the Order of Business for plenary consideration. /gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP