Cebu City fire destroys 2 homes, displaces 10 people in Brgy. Tisa

The pre-dawn fire that broke out along Saturn Street in Tisa Hills, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City early morning on Wednesday, February 18. | Photo courtesy of Tisa SK Chairman Riziel “SRP” Saladaga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two residential structures were damaged and at least ten people were displaced after a pre-dawn fire broke out in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Wednesday, February 18.

The fire started at around 3:11 a.m. along Saturn Street in Tisa Hills and quickly escalated to first alarm status.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Cebu City arrived at the scene in about seven minutes and immediately contained the blaze to prevent it from spreading to nearby houses.

READ: Residential fires displace 5 families in Minglanilla, Cebu City

Fire officials said one house was completely destroyed while another sustained partial damage, with the fire affecting an estimated 250 square meters.

The property involved was owned and occupied by Niño Nemeño, with two families or around ten individuals affected by the incident.

READ: Cebu City fire destroys 74 houses, displaces 323 people in Cogon Pardo

The fire was declared under control at around 3:35 a.m. and fully extinguished by 3:44 a.m., about half an hour after it started. No fatalities were reported.

One individual, identified as Marvin Gaco, 27, sustained first-degree burns on his right leg. He was attended to by responders at the scene.

Authorities estimated the damage caused by the fire at around P375,000 as fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the blaze.

As of this writing, affected residents are temporarily staying with relatives, while others who have alternative properties have relocated there while recovery and clearing operations continue.

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