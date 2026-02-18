Messenger website to be shut down by Meta in April 2026

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A major change in the coming years will be seen by users who rely on browser-based messaging. This is after Meta Platforms confirmed that messenger.com will be phased out as a messaging service beginning April 2026.

The discontinuation of the standalone Messenger desktop application is also incuded in the move.

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The company, in a notice to users, explained that messenger.com would no longer be available for messaging starting April 2026.

Instead of maintaining multiple desktop entry points, conversations on the web will be redirected to facebook.com/messages, allowing people to continue their chats through the main Facebook interface.

The decision reflects an ongoing shift in how messaging platforms are maintained and updated. Over the years, many users have migrated to mobile-first communication and the company appears to be streamlining its services to match those habits.

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Despite the change, messaging itself is not going away. The Messenger mobile app will remain fully operational. Importantly, the company clarified that people who use Messenger without a Facebook account will still be able to continue conversations through the mobile app.

This ensures that users who rely on standalone messaging features will not immediately lose access to their chats, even as the web-based portal is retired.

Another key concern for many users is preserving past conversations. According to the announcement, chat history can still be restored on any platform using a PIN.

While the shutdown of Messenger.com may feel like the end of an era for some longtime users, especially those who preferred a lightweight, dedicated website, the change underscores a broader trend in the tech industry.

Companies are increasingly focusing resources on fewer, more integrated platforms to deliver updates faster and maintain security more efficiently.

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