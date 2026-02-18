Sinag Liga Asya to bring international basketball flair to Cebu

SLA organizers, sponsors, and partners pose during the league’s press conference. | CDN Digital photo / Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinag Liga Asya (SLA) Junior World Showcase is set to give Cebuano fans a dose of international basketball action when it rolls out from July 1 to 5 in key venues across Metro Cebu.

The tournament was formally launched on Wednesday, February 18, at Treewoods Residences, with league executives, sponsors, and partners in attendance.

SLA chairman Rocky Chan, a familiar name in the regional hoops scene, led the press conference. Chan previously co-organized the VisMin Super Cup at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 in Alcantara, southern Cebu. He later brought the Pilipinas Super League to Cebu, showcasing some of the country’s top junior squads.

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Last year, Chan and fellow organizers Rey Alao, SLA president, and EJ Fiehl, the league’s deputy commissioner, skipped the Visayas leg and instead staged the tournament in Cagayan de Oro City. The move paid off, drawing 34 teams, 10 more than their inaugural season in Pampanga.

This year, the organizers are going bigger.

READ: Sinag Liga Asya Junior World Showcase opens doors for grassroots basketball talents

More than 50 teams from the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Europe, and the Philippines are expected to compete across five age divisions: 13-under, 15-under, 17-under, 19-under, and 23-under.

“We’re coming back to where grassroots basketball thrives,” said Chan. “We prepared for this since last year, and we’re happy to finally bring it here.”

The five-day meet will be staged in at least five venues. Four have already been confirmed: the Cebu Coliseum, Mandaue City Sports Complex, Magnum Sports Complex, and the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero. A fifth venue is being finalized.

Chan said the showcase goes beyond competition. The league has partnered with the Department of Tourism, along with the cities of Cebu and Mandaue, to position the event as a sports tourism driver. Support has also come from Senator Bong Go and the Philippine Sports Commission.

“We’re not just bringing in international teams. They’re coming with delegates,” Chan said. “We’re expecting more than a thousand visitors from different countries. This is about promoting both sports and tourism.”

League officials said Cebu was a natural choice to host what they describe as their biggest event yet, citing the province’s deep basketball culture and history of producing top talents.

At its core, the SLA Junior World Showcase aims to give promising players, especially those who have yet to crack Manila’s major leagues, a platform to be seen.

Adding to the excitement is the 23-under open division, which is expected to feature foreign standouts, as well as Fil-foreign players competing in the younger brackets.

Organizers said more updates will be announced as the tournament date approaches.

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