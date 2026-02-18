‘Junk the JVA’: Carbon vendors still buck market upgrade deal

Vendors gather at the Freedom Park on Wednesday, February 18, to voice their grievances over the Carbon Public Market redevelopment plans. | CDN Digital photo / Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For three generations, Marcelina Pautan and her family have sold vegetables at Carbon Public Market, earning a meager income from their daily cart sales.

Now, a new challenge has emerged with the market’s redevelopment. She fears this could cost her livelihood and force her family to leave the place that had sustained them for decades.

Many vendors share Marcelina’s concerns. They warn that without proper safeguards, the partnership between the Cebu City government and a private developer could force small sellers out of business. It could come with higher fees that threaten their trade.

READ: Carbon redevelopment ‘an attack on vendors’ rights, livelihood’ — Bayan

On Wednesday, February 18, vendor groups called on the local government to junk their joint venture agreement (JVA) with the Cebu2World Development Inc. (C2W), a subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp.

“Gusto namo nga dili lang ireview ang JVA, but ibasura. Dili angayan nga iprivate ang Carbon Market. Okay rami nga imodernize ug paninduton, pero kailangan ang atong government ang magpanindot sa Carbon—dili ang mga dagkong kapitalista,” said Annaliza Maglasang, member of the Carbon-hanong Alyansa.

(We want not just a review of the JVA, but for it to be scrapped. Carbon Market should not be privatized. We are okay with modernizing and improving the market, but it should be the government, not big corporations, leading the upgrades.)

READ: Carbon vendors cry of alleged ‘betrayal’ over Archival’s zoning push

Questioning the ‘privatization’

Manuel Louie Ferrer, president of C2W, earlier said claims that the project would privatize Carbon or burden vendors with high fees are based on misinformation.

He said the project complies with the 2017 Market Code. It pegs rent for vendors in the new main building at ₱8.50 per square meter until 2028. He assured sellers that fees will not rise right away.

Ferrer added that the company has been transparent throughout the redevelopment process. He emphasized that Carbon will remain a public market of the city government.

READ: Mayor for all, not just vendors: Archival defends stand on Carbon market

Critics, however, noted how the developer remains in control of the security, fee collection, and other regulations under the agreement. They describe these as signs of “obvious privatization.”

“Moingon sila na ang merkado dili maprivatize. Kung dili maprivatize, dapat mohawa sila ig kahuman sa construction. Pero, ngano moapil man sila sa operation and management?” said Erwin Goc-ong, president of the Cebu Market Vendors Multi-purpose Cooperative.

(They said the market will not be privatized. If that is the case, then they should leave after construction finishes. But why are they still involved in the operation and management?)

Goc-ong also cited a section in the contract where the city has to compensate the private partner through a contract extension, reduced payments, or cash if it fails to increase rental rates as allowed under the amended market code.

No collection of fees yet

C2W previously informed Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival of their plan to start collecting fees from vendors on March 1, 2026.

However, in response to vendors’ concerns, Archival suspended the fee collection pending the resolution of legal issues surrounding the redevelopment.

Following advice from the City Legal Office, he said the city will create an oversight committee to review the contract’s provisions and suggest appropriate actions. The body will include city officials, representatives of the private partner, and market vendors.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Council set an executive session on March 17, 2026, to examine the contract’s legality and assess whether it properly addresses vendors’ concerns.

Archival also said the city government remains the sole entity authorized to collect fees at Carbon and assured vendors that rental rates will stay unchanged for now. / with a report from Pia Piquero

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