Paul Labra files responsible alcohol service ordinance

Cebu City Councilor Paul Labra. | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid parallel efforts to tighten local alcohol regulations following a fatal road crash in Barangay Banilad, a Cebu City councilor has filed a proposed ordinance institutionalizing responsible alcohol service practices and imposing a “duty of care” on establishments serving liquor.

Councilor Paul Labra, chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Peace and Order, filed the proposed “Cebu City Responsible Alcohol Service Ordinance,” which would require bars, restaurants, hotels, nightclubs, and similar establishments to adopt preventive measures to address alcohol-related harm.

The measure comes alongside a separate proposal by Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, tentatively dubbed the “Kingston Ralph Ordinance,” which aims to hold establishments accountable if they knowingly serve visibly intoxicated individuals who later cause injury, death, or property damage.

READ: Cebu City to propose ‘Kingston Ralph Ordinance’ to curb drunk driving

Both proposals were prompted by the February 8 incident along Paseo Saturnino Road in Barangay Banilad, where 23-year-old entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng was killed in a crash allegedly involving a drunk driver.

Duty of care for establishments

Labra’s proposed ordinance anchors its legal basis on Article II, Section 5 of the 1987 Constitution and Section 16 of Republic Act No. 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, which empowers local governments to promote public safety and general welfare.

READ: Katherine Cheng: ‘No amount of remorse can bring my son back’

The measure declares it a policy of Cebu City to promote responsible alcohol consumption and community welfare by requiring establishments to exercise “reasonable care and diligence” in the service of alcohol.

Under the proposal, all establishments selling or serving alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption would be required to:

READ: Archival denies ‘special treatment’ in Kingston Cheng case

Refuse further service to patrons who are visibly intoxicated, including those showing slurred speech, impaired coordination, aggressive behavior, or other clear signs of intoxication;

Ensure that refusal of service is done professionally, safely, and without discrimination;

Avoid promotional practices that encourage excessive or rapid alcohol consumption; and

Take reasonable precautions to prevent alcohol-related harm within or immediately connected to their premises.

Mandatory advisories, safety measures

The draft ordinance also mandates the posting of clearly visible advisories at entrances, bars, and payment counters stating that service will be refused to visibly intoxicated patrons, that driving under the influence is prohibited and punishable by law, and that customers are encouraged to arrange safe transportation.

The Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) would prescribe the minimum size and format of these notices.

Covered establishments would also be required to adopt patron safety measures, such as assisting intoxicated customers in calling transportation services or contacting companions, providing a temporary waiting area while safe transport is arranged, and coordinating with barangay officials or city hotlines when necessary.

Staff training requirement

A key component of Labra’s proposal is mandatory Responsible Alcohol Service Training for managers, supervisors, bartenders, servers, and other frontline personnel involved in selling or serving alcoholic beverages.

The training, to be accredited or recognized by the city government, must cover the recognition of visible intoxication, lawful refusal of service, de-escalation and conflict management, patron safety procedures, and coordination with barangay authorities and emergency contacts.

Establishments would be required to maintain records of trained personnel and present proof of compliance during inspections.

The BPLO, in coordination with the Cebu City Police Office and barangay authorities, would be authorized to conduct inspections and compliance checks.

Penalties

Violations of the proposed ordinance would be penalized per incident.

A first violation would carry a fine of P3,000. A second violation would result in a P4,000 fine and a 10-day suspension of business operations. Third and subsequent violations would incur a P5,000 fine per incident and a 15-day suspension per violation.

Repeated violations may also trigger cumulative enforcement measures, including mandatory operational review, additional training requirements, and coordination with law enforcement.

Complementing proposals

While Labra’s measure focuses on institutionalizing responsible service standards and preventive interventions at the point of sale, Go’s proposed Kingston Ralph Ordinance seeks to impose liability on establishments that continue serving visibly intoxicated individuals who later cause harm.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña earlier confirmed that he had asked Councilors Go and Labra, along with legal advisers, to refine their respective drafts to ensure that any ordinance passed would withstand legal scrutiny, particularly in defining what constitutes a “visibly intoxicated” person.

Both measures are expected to undergo further review and committee hearings before formal passage, with bar owners, industry stakeholders, legal experts, and the public to be invited to provide input.

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