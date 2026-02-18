Marcos on VP Sara’s 2028 presidential bid: ‘Good luck’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. —Screengrab from Bongbong Marcos’ Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — “Good luck.”

This was the response of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the announcement of Vice President Sara Duterte of her intention to run for presidency in 2028, Palace press officer Claire Castro said in a briefing on Tuesday.

According to Castro, Marcos was “smiling” when he made the remark.

Asked if he was being sincere or sarcastic, she answered: “Whenever the president says ‘good luck,’ he is usually smiling. So if this is sarcastic or not, I cannot say.”

(Note: This is a developing story.)

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