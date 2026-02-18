Strength in Stride: bai Hotel Cebu Gallops into the Year of the Fire Horse

The spirit of the Fire Horse charged through bai Hotel Cebu as the four-star independent hotel ushered in a year of blazing fortune with its vibrant Chinese New Year celebration, “Strength in Stride,” on February 17, 2026.

All promos run until Sunday, February 22, 2026. For bookings and reservations, contact the official social media platforms of bai Hotel Cebu.

The destination marked the start of the Lunar New Year by paying homage to Chinese traditions while seamlessly weaving in its “Your Home in the South” brand ethos into the festivities.

A nod to tradition

Exuding a warm welcome, the elegance of the Chinese Fan Dance drew in both onlookers and patrons in anticipation. This artistic expression symbolized harmony and community—one of the core pillars of the celebration.

As guests gathered, the rhythmic thunder of drums signaled the spectacular Dragon and Lion Dance, believed to sweep away misfortune and awaken fresh blessings for the months ahead.

The celebration reached a jubilant high with the traditional Prosperity Toss led by Vice President for Operations and General Manager Alfred Reyes, Director of Sales and Marketing Armie Sollano, and the rest of the destination’s leadership team.

Feastful festivity

This Chinese New Year, fortune sizzles at Marble+Grain Steakhouse as Year of the Horse diners with a valid ID enjoy a complimentary drink and the chance to “steak” their luck by pulling a lucky red envelope filled with exclusive dining rewards.

The celebration extends across the property with equally auspicious deals. Ume Japanese Cuisine offers Chinese nationals 30% off their total bill for up to eight diners per table, while Wallstreet Coffee+Bar grants Year of the Horse natives 30% off their entire bill simply by presenting valid identification.

Guests dining at select bai Hotel Cebu outlets can also pick a pocket of prosperity through special angpaos packed with discounts and Buy 1 Take 1 treats, making every meal a delicious step into abundance.

All promos run until Sunday, February 22, 2026. For bookings and reservations, contact the official social media platforms of bai Hotel Cebu.