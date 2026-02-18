Lent: What to know about fasting and abstinence

Crosses with strips of purple cloths symbolic of Lent stand outside San Agustin Church in Manila | INQUIRER.net file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Christians the world over including Catholics, Orthodox, Lutherans, Anglicans, Calvinists, and Methodists observe Lent in remembrance of Jesus Christ’s 40-day fast, passion and death, and to prepare for Easter.

Many authors describe the 40 days of Lent from Ash Wednesday to Maundy Thursday as a time of spiritual spring training that the faithful express in three practices: fasting and abstinence, prayer, and almsgiving.

Read on to know the essentials about fasting and abstinence.

Fasting: Essential for conversion

In his message for Lent 2026 that the Vatican released on February 13, Pope Leo XIV offered some reflections on fasting.

“Fasting is a concrete way to prepare ourselves to receive the word of God. Abstaining from food is an ancient ascetic practice that is essential on the path of conversion,” Pope Leo said.

READ: CBCP calls for digital media fasting during Lent

“Precisely because it involves the body, fasting makes it easier to recognize what we ‘hunger’ for and what we deem necessary for our sustenance,” said the pontiff.

“Moreover, it helps us to identify and order our ‘appetites,’ keeping our hunger and thirst for justice alive and freeing us from complacency. Thus, it teaches us to pray and act responsibly towards our neighbor.”

Catholic law on fasting and abstinence

Regulations on fasting and abstinence appear in the Catholic Church’s Code of Canon Law, which summarizes the rights and responsibilities of the baptized.

The laws apply regardless of whether one receives ashes on Ash Wednesday.

What is fasting?

According to the law, fasting means one must only take one main meal and two smaller ones that do not add up to one meal on specially penitential days.

READ: Lent ushered in with burning of palms, Ecce Homo fiesta

One who fasts must not eat between meals but may drink water and beverages such as fruit juice.

What is abstinence?

Abstinence, meanwhile, means that one must not consume meat on the specified days.

Catholics must fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. They must also abstain on both days and every Friday in between.

The law, moreover, stipulates the age groups of those who must fast and abstain.

Catholics at 14 years of age and above must abstain, while those from 18 to 59 years old must fast.

The obligation to fast ends when one turns 60. But seniors remain obliged to abstain.

Exemptions from fasting

The law exempts from fasting the mentally or physically sick as well as pregnant and lactating mothers.

In an FAQ on Lenten penances published in 2016, Fr. Reginald Mananzan and the other Jesuits of the Philippines stressed further reasons some Catholics may be exempted from fasting.

“The two forms of penances, fasting and abstinence, are more realistically applied to the moneyed, able, powerful, and privileged,” their FAQ reads.

“Consequently, the materially poor like our fellow Filipinos living in shanties or under the bridges, the very sick like those who are bedridden and immobile, the maids and houseboys and other laborers who have to work more than nine hours a day, employees whose jobs require them to be attentive like policemen and security guards, doctors and nurses on duty, and the like, must be exempted,” the document continues.

“Jesus is not certainly a sadist to require these kind of persons to be mortified more than what they already undergo in most of their everyday lives.”

What to eat on days of abstinence

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has stated that on days of abstinence, the faithful may not eat meat, meat products, and poultry.

They may, however, consume fish and amphibians, as well as eggs, dairy products, and condiments from meat.

Substitutes for abstinence

The bishops also said that outside Ash Wednesday and on Lenten Fridays excluding Good Friday, Catholics may offer the following works instead of abstaining from certain foods:

reading the Bible,

going to Mass,

visiting the Blessed Sacrament, and

praying the Holy Rosary

Substitute offerings also include:

Visiting the sick and prisoners,

Giving alms to the poor, and

teaching the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

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