Pam welcomes Sara’s 2028 presidential bid

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Vice President Sara Duterte | CDN Digital and INQUIRER.net file photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro welcomed the announcement of Vice President Sara Duterte that she will run for the country’s highest office in 2028.

“I know that’s her intention and I welcome it,” Baricuatro said during a press conference on Wednesday, February 18.

READ: Marcos on VP Sara’s 2028 presidential bid: ‘Good luck’

But the governor, a political ally of Duterte, did not elaborate further, adding that at this point, she needs to focus on local governance.

‘Work now, politics later’

“Let’s talk about politics later. Trabaho sa ta karon. Let’s talk about politics later, kay (basin) masagulan atong trabaho. Color blind sa ko karon,” Baricuatro said referencing the notion of political color.

(Let us focus on work now. Otherwise politics will taint our work. I am color blind at the moment.)

READ: Sara Duterte impeachment: 3rd complaint filed by clergy members

“I just want to focus on work but definitely, I welcome it,” she added.

‘In nation’s service’

Duterte on Wednesday announced that she will run for president in 2028, ending years of speculation that became more intense after her breakaway from the Marcos administration.

“I am Sara Duterte. I will run for president of the Philippines,” she said in a press conference at the Office of Vice President headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

“I offer my life, my strength and my future in the service of our nation,” Duterte also remarked.

The vice president did not respond to follow-up questions after this bombshell announcement.

She has been a consistent presidential frontrunner in recent surveys. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

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