Tumulak: Charter Day bonus set at zero in 2026 budget

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Officials deliberately set the allocation for Charter Day service incentives at zero in the 2026 annual budget due to unresolved audit issues, the chairman of the City Council’s budget committee confirmed.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, committee chair, said the Office of the Mayor had already removed any allocation for the annual Charter Day bonus at the outset of budget deliberations.

READ: Cebu City Charter Day bonus unlikely due to budget deficit — Archival

“In the 2026 budget, the service incentive for Charter celebrations in Cebu City, it was zero. The reason was COA—there were audit observation reports that flagged previous releases. That’s why it was zeroed out in 2026,” Tumulak said in an interview on Wednesday, February 18.

The approved 2026 annual budget report, specifically on Annex A, page 41, lists programmed appropriations and obligations by object of expenditure. It shows that the service incentive for Charter Day, under Personal Services, had zero allocation.

Audit issues

Tumulak explained that the decision stemmed from unresolved Commission on Audit (COA) findings on bonuses granted in previous years. He noted that the city government had appropriated ₱83,675,000 for Charter Day incentives in 2024 and ₱139,020,000 in 2025.

“We are hoping our employees understand that there are still unresolved COA issues from prior years when bonuses were issued and given. The executive likely wanted to make sure that since those issues are not yet resolved, it would be safer to zero it out for now,” he added.

READ: Cebu City to mark 89th Charter Day on Feb. 24

Tumulak confirmed that the decision was intentional.

“Yes, it was [intentional] because of the COA issues—for the good of the city. We have to address first those issues from prior years that remain unresolved until now,” he said.

Risk of disallowance

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier warned that handing out bonuses for Charter Day this year despite the city’s financial situation and pending audit concerns could result in a Notice of Suspension or Notice of Disallowance from COA.

Under audit rules, once state auditors issue a Notice of Disallowance, they may require employees who received the incentive to return the amount. Officials who authorized the release, moreover, could face administrative consequences.

COA previously flagged the release of Charter Service Incentives in 2023 and 2024 through Audit Observation Memoranda, which may lead to disallowances if the city does not correct the deficiencies.

Compounding the issue, the city incurred a reported ₱91-million deficit from January to December 2025, further tightening space for additional expenditures.

Too early for supplemental budget

Asked why the city could not tap a supplemental budget to fund the bonus, Tumulak clarified that a supplemental appropriation cannot be sourced from mere projections.

“A supplemental budget comes from savings. But we are still in the first quarter—February pa lang (It is still February). We cannot say there are savings at this point,” he said.

He explained that the city may only declare savings when departments cancel or discontinue previously approved projects. This would free up appropriated funds.

“When department heads proposed their 2026 budgets, they considered those allocations essential. If they immediately un-program them just to create savings, it would mean they are not effectively implementing their approved budgets—especially now that we are still in the first quarter,” Tumulak said.

As of now, he said, it would be premature for the city to declare savings that could legally support a supplemental budget for bonuses.

Employees urged to understand

Tumulak acknowledged that many city employees traditionally look forward to the Charter Day bonus but appealed for understanding.

“We know they are looking forward to bonuses this year. But they have to understand the situation. This is also for their protection and for the city,” he said.

He said he hopes that once the city resolves prior audit issues, it could grant incentives next year.

“Personally, I agree that it is not appropriate to grant a bonus while the COA investigation is still pending. Otherwise, we might face more problems—not only city officials but also the employees,” he added.

February 24 marks Cebu City’s Charter Day. The special non-working holiday commemorates its establishment as a chartered city in 1937 under Commonwealth Act No. 58.

The city government customarily granted on the occasion a one-day service incentive bonus to its employees.

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