‘Superman’ motorbike rider apologizes, expresses remorse

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has summoned ‘Superman’ rider, Kyle Econas for reportedly performing stunts along Transcentral Highway in Cebu City, photos and videos of which went viral on social media. | Photo by Cebuano Shutter, courtesy of LTO-7 Operations Division – Citizens Law Enforcement Hotline

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The motorcycle driver who performed dangerous ‘Superman’ stunts on the Transcentral Highway (TCH) has made a public apology and expressed remorse for his actions.

Kyle Econas has asked for forgiveness from motorists and authorities, and hopes that he will not face legal consequences over his acts.

READ: Dumanjug students on motorbike hit by SUV en route to school

“Kinasing-kasing na ko nga pagpangayo og pasaylo. Ug tagaan ko ninyo og chance nga di ko ninyo ikiha,” Econas said in an interview with Cebu-based radio station iFM.

(I heartily ask for forgiveness, to be a given a chance, and that you would not sue me.)

Promise to reform

The driver also vowed that he will not repeat the stunts. At the same time, he urged fellow motorcycle riders not to follow suit.

“Wala ko kabalo (nga makadisgrasya to ang akong gibuhat),” added Econas.

READ: Head-on motorcycle collision: 2 riders dead in Toledo City, Cebu

(I did not know (that what I did would lead to accidents.)

Viral, reckless

As a consequence of his risky stunts, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas summoned Econas.

Photos and videos showing the driver sitting improperly on his running motorcycle went viral on social media.

On Wednesday, February 18, the Highway Patrol Group in the region lodged multiple cases against Econas, including reckless driving under the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Authorities, moreover, considered a revocation of his driver’s license, which is currently suspended.

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