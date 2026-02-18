Cebu City: Big bike plows into store along A. Lopez, 3 injured

The 450-CC big bike that crashed into a sari-sari store along A. Lopez Street, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, on Wednesday morning, February 18. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A big bike plowed into a sari-sari store along A. Lopez Street in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, on Wednesday morning, February 18, injuring three people, including two minors and a senior citizen.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. along a narrow and busy stretch of the road. It prompted an immediate response from traffic authorities and emergency medical teams.

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The injured—a 68-year-old street sweeper and two males aged 13 and 17—were brought by ambulance to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for treatment.

Crash along narrow roadway

According to a live report by Sheila Altubar of Brigada News FM, the 61-year-old motorcycle driver said the incident occurred after he overtook a bicycle and encountered an oncoming e-bike along the confined roadway. He explained that contact during the maneuver struck his elbow, twisting the motorcycle’s handlebar.

The driver said the sudden movement also affected the throttle, which unintentionally surged as he attempted to regain control.

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“Actually, kaning lugara, busy kaayo ni siya so ni-overtake ko og bisekleta unya naa koy nasugat nga ebike, naigo akoang siko. Pagkaigo sa siko, murag nalubag akoang manobela. Pagkalubag, nalubag sad nako ang throttle. Pagkalubag sa throttle gamay, morag naatras ko, samot siya og lubag,” he said.

(This place actually is very busy so I overtook a bike but encountered and ebike and my elbow took a hit. The handlebar and throttle got twised and the bike went into reverse, further twisting the throttle.)

Unable to stabilize the motorcycle, the big bike toppled and veered toward the roadside, crashing into the sari-sari store and striking individuals nearby.

Furthermore, the driver denied that he was speeding at the time. He explained that the constricted A. Lopez Street made fast travel impractical.

He said he has been riding the 450cc motorcycle for about a year and a half. He added that he is familiar with its handling.

According to the driver, the motorcycle feels manageable while in motion. But it becomes difficult to control once it begins to tip over, adding that its weight makes recovery nearly impossible after a fall begins.

The parents of the two minors reportedly requested further medical checks, including possible CT scans, to rule out internal injuries.

Investigation ongoing

As of Wednesday, the motorcycle driver remains in the custody of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office. Meanwhile, police consolidate statements from the parties involved.

Authorities said they presently conducting follow-up investigations. They also await whether the concerned parties will pursue formal charges or opt for a settlement.

Police have not released the estimated cost of damage to the sari-sari store as of this writing.

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