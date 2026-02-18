PhilHealth’s ₱20K worth of free outpatient meds: How, where to avail in C. Visayas

PhilHealth on Tuesday officially rolled out in Central Visayas its Gamot (Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment) program, offering up to ₱20,000 worth of free medicines and outpatient services per member and dependent each year. | CDN Photo / Caryl Evangelista

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PhilHealth members in Central Visayas can now access up to ₱20,000 worth of free outpatient medicines annually under the state insurer’s Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (Gamot) program.

The benefit is offered through PhilHealth’s Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (Yakap), its primary care package. This provides clients with consultations, selected laboratory and diagnostic tests, cancer screening services, and health education.

PhilHealth launches P20K outpatient drug aid in Central Visayas

What is Gamot?

Gamot, short for Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment, covers the cost of prescribed medicines listed among 75 essential drugs for common acute and chronic conditions. These include hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, infections, selected cardiovascular and neurologic diseases, and asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

PhilHealth said the program aims to ensure continuity of care for members and the dependents they declared who are enrolled in Yakap, particularly those requiring long-term medication.

How to avail the benefit

To access Gamot, members must:

Register with an accredited Yakap clinic.

Undergo consultation and assessment by a Yakap physician.

Secure a prescription for medicines covered under the program.

Present the prescription and required identification to an accredited GAMOT provider for dispensing.

PhilHealth clarified that the amount of ₱20,000 is not a one-time allocation. Patients are required to return for follow-up consultations to ensure proper monitoring and management of their condition.

Where to avail in Central Visayas

As of the latest advisory, Gamot is available in 64 accredited facilities across Central Visayas: 54 in Cebu province, five in Bohol, and five in Negros Oriental.

Cebu

A1 Child Pharmacy – Baracca, Carcar

Aim Pharmacy – Brgy. San Nicolas, Cebu City

Allegiant Regional Care Hospital – Brgy. Agus, Lapu-Lapu City

Badian District Hospital – Badian

Badian Primary Health Care Facility Pharmacy – Badian

Bantayan District Hospital – Ticad, Bantayan

Barili District Hospital – Maghanoy, Barili

Botika ng Bayan Consolacion – Municipal Health Office, Consolacion

Cebu Provincial Hospital – Balamban

CPH – Bogo

CPH – Carcar

CPH – Danao

Cebu South Medical Hospital – Talisay City

Chong Hua Health Services, Inc. – Chong Hua Medical Mall, Cebu City

Chong Hua Hospital – Cebu City

Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue – Subangdaku, Mandaue City

Daanbantayan District Hospital – Pajo, Daanbantayan

Dr. Jose Ma. V. Borromeo Memorial Hospital – Pinamungajan

Dr. K Pharma and Medical Supplies Trading – Brgy. Cogon, Bogo City

Dr. K Pharma and Medical Supplies Trading – Brgy. Taytayan, Bogo City

Dr. K Pharma and Medical Supplies Trading – Damolog, Sogod

Dr. K Pharma and Medical Supplies Trading – Brgy. Pajo, Daanbantayan

Generika Drugstore – Brgy. Bacayan, Cebu City

Generika Drugstore – Barili

Generika Drugstore – Brgy. Luz, Cebu City

Generika Drugstore – Brgy. Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City

Generika Drugstore – Mambaling, Cebu City

Generika Drugstore – Centro, Mandaue City

Generika Drugstore – Brgy. Poblacion, Cordova

Generika Drugstore – Inayawan, Cebu City

Generika Drugstore – Gaisano Grand Mall, Carcar City

Generika Drugstore – Brgy. Northern Poblacion, San Francisco

Healthway Medical – Ayala Center Cebu

Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital – Brgy. Bogo, Argao

JD Pharmacy – Tangasan, Carcar City

Juan B. Dosado Memorial Hospital – Damolog, Sogod

K.H. Uy’s Pharmacy – Poblacion, Guihulngan City

La Nueva Pharmacy – M.C. Briones Street, Cebu City

Mariano Jesus Cuenco Memorial Hospital – Brgy. Montañeza, Malabuyoc

Medisentials Pharmacy – Labangon, Cebu City

Minglanilla District Hospital – Sangi Calajo-an, Minglanilla

Opon Medical Diagnostic Corporation – Basak, Lapu-Lapu City

Oslob District Hospital – Brgy. Lagunde, Oslob

Paglaom Drugstore – Capitol Site, Cebu City

Pharmacy Service Unit, Cebu City Health Department – Carreta, Cebu City

Pulyn Pharma – Bolinawan, Carcar City

Ricardo Maningo Memorial Hospital – Northern Poblacion, San Francisco

Saint Anthony Mother and Child Hospital – Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City

San Lucas Medical – Poblacion Ward 1, Minglanilla

St. Gregory Pharmacy – Poblacion, Daanbantayan

The Hospital at Maayo – Brgy. Alang-Alang, Mandaue City

Tuburan District Hospital – Brgy. 7, Veloso, Tuburan

University of Cebu Medical Center, Inc. – Brgy. Guizo, Mandaue City

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center – B. Rodriguez Street, Cebu City

Bohol

Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center – M. Paras Street, Tagbilaran City

MJ Isla Drugstore – Poblacion, Getafe

Pobsure Pharmacy – Poblacion Sur, Carmen

San Miguel Hospital – Poblacion, San Miguel

Virgen de Manaoag Medical Clinic – San Agustin, Sagbayan

Negros Oriental

Allied Care Experts (ACE) Medical Center Bayawan Inc. – Brgy. Villareal, Bayawan City

Generika Drugstore – Poblacion, Pamplona

Medicart Pharmacy – Brgy. Poblacion 08, Dumaguete City

Nuiqcare Pharmacy – Brgy. Bagacay, Dumaguete City

SUMC Foundation, Inc. – Daro, Dumaguete City

PhilHealth advised members to coordinate with their nearest accredited YAKAP clinic for proper enrollment and guidance on the GAMOT benefit.

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