PhilHealth’s ₱20K worth of free outpatient meds: How, where to avail in C. Visayas
CEBU CITY, Philippines — PhilHealth members in Central Visayas can now access up to ₱20,000 worth of free outpatient medicines annually under the state insurer’s Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (Gamot) program.
The benefit is offered through PhilHealth’s Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (Yakap), its primary care package. This provides clients with consultations, selected laboratory and diagnostic tests, cancer screening services, and health education.
PhilHealth launches P20K outpatient drug aid in Central Visayas
What is Gamot?
Gamot, short for Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment, covers the cost of prescribed medicines listed among 75 essential drugs for common acute and chronic conditions. These include hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, infections, selected cardiovascular and neurologic diseases, and asthma and other respiratory illnesses.
PhilHealth said the program aims to ensure continuity of care for members and the dependents they declared who are enrolled in Yakap, particularly those requiring long-term medication.
How to avail the benefit
To access Gamot, members must:
- Register with an accredited Yakap clinic.
- Undergo consultation and assessment by a Yakap physician.
- Secure a prescription for medicines covered under the program.
- Present the prescription and required identification to an accredited GAMOT provider for dispensing.
PhilHealth clarified that the amount of ₱20,000 is not a one-time allocation. Patients are required to return for follow-up consultations to ensure proper monitoring and management of their condition.
Where to avail in Central Visayas
As of the latest advisory, Gamot is available in 64 accredited facilities across Central Visayas: 54 in Cebu province, five in Bohol, and five in Negros Oriental.
Cebu
A1 Child Pharmacy – Baracca, Carcar
Aim Pharmacy – Brgy. San Nicolas, Cebu City
Allegiant Regional Care Hospital – Brgy. Agus, Lapu-Lapu City
Badian District Hospital – Badian
Badian Primary Health Care Facility Pharmacy – Badian
Bantayan District Hospital – Ticad, Bantayan
Barili District Hospital – Maghanoy, Barili
Botika ng Bayan Consolacion – Municipal Health Office, Consolacion
Cebu Provincial Hospital – Balamban
CPH – Bogo
CPH – Carcar
CPH – Danao
Cebu South Medical Hospital – Talisay City
Chong Hua Health Services, Inc. – Chong Hua Medical Mall, Cebu City
Chong Hua Hospital – Cebu City
Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue – Subangdaku, Mandaue City
Daanbantayan District Hospital – Pajo, Daanbantayan
Dr. Jose Ma. V. Borromeo Memorial Hospital – Pinamungajan
Dr. K Pharma and Medical Supplies Trading – Brgy. Cogon, Bogo City
Dr. K Pharma and Medical Supplies Trading – Brgy. Taytayan, Bogo City
Dr. K Pharma and Medical Supplies Trading – Damolog, Sogod
Dr. K Pharma and Medical Supplies Trading – Brgy. Pajo, Daanbantayan
Generika Drugstore – Brgy. Bacayan, Cebu City
Generika Drugstore – Barili
Generika Drugstore – Brgy. Luz, Cebu City
Generika Drugstore – Brgy. Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City
Generika Drugstore – Mambaling, Cebu City
Generika Drugstore – Centro, Mandaue City
Generika Drugstore – Brgy. Poblacion, Cordova
Generika Drugstore – Inayawan, Cebu City
Generika Drugstore – Gaisano Grand Mall, Carcar City
Generika Drugstore – Brgy. Northern Poblacion, San Francisco
Healthway Medical – Ayala Center Cebu
Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital – Brgy. Bogo, Argao
JD Pharmacy – Tangasan, Carcar City
Juan B. Dosado Memorial Hospital – Damolog, Sogod
K.H. Uy’s Pharmacy – Poblacion, Guihulngan City
La Nueva Pharmacy – M.C. Briones Street, Cebu City
Mariano Jesus Cuenco Memorial Hospital – Brgy. Montañeza, Malabuyoc
Medisentials Pharmacy – Labangon, Cebu City
Minglanilla District Hospital – Sangi Calajo-an, Minglanilla
Opon Medical Diagnostic Corporation – Basak, Lapu-Lapu City
Oslob District Hospital – Brgy. Lagunde, Oslob
Paglaom Drugstore – Capitol Site, Cebu City
Pharmacy Service Unit, Cebu City Health Department – Carreta, Cebu City
Pulyn Pharma – Bolinawan, Carcar City
Ricardo Maningo Memorial Hospital – Northern Poblacion, San Francisco
Saint Anthony Mother and Child Hospital – Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City
San Lucas Medical – Poblacion Ward 1, Minglanilla
St. Gregory Pharmacy – Poblacion, Daanbantayan
The Hospital at Maayo – Brgy. Alang-Alang, Mandaue City
Tuburan District Hospital – Brgy. 7, Veloso, Tuburan
University of Cebu Medical Center, Inc. – Brgy. Guizo, Mandaue City
Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center – B. Rodriguez Street, Cebu City
Bohol
Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center – M. Paras Street, Tagbilaran City
MJ Isla Drugstore – Poblacion, Getafe
Pobsure Pharmacy – Poblacion Sur, Carmen
San Miguel Hospital – Poblacion, San Miguel
Virgen de Manaoag Medical Clinic – San Agustin, Sagbayan
Negros Oriental
Allied Care Experts (ACE) Medical Center Bayawan Inc. – Brgy. Villareal, Bayawan City
Generika Drugstore – Poblacion, Pamplona
Medicart Pharmacy – Brgy. Poblacion 08, Dumaguete City
Nuiqcare Pharmacy – Brgy. Bagacay, Dumaguete City
SUMC Foundation, Inc. – Daro, Dumaguete City
PhilHealth advised members to coordinate with their nearest accredited YAKAP clinic for proper enrollment and guidance on the GAMOT benefit.
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