EXPLAINER: How asphalt overlays protect new roads and extend worn ones

Concerned citizens noted that a newly asphalted section of V. Rama Avenue in Cebu City showed no visible prior damage. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Is asphalt needed for roads with no visible cracks and bumps?

Some residents recently questioned the need to asphalt a seemingly undamaged section of V. Rama Avenue in Cebu City, expressing concerns about whether the project is needed.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Cebu City District Engineer Manolo Madronio Jr. of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) explained how asphalt overlay is used to protect new roads and preserve old, worn ones.

READ: 4th Cebu bridge linking Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu: DPWH to begin work this year

What is road asphalting?

Asphalt is a black, sticky material made from a mixture of binder and crushed stone. It is commonly used to protect roads while providing a smoother surface for passing vehicles.

“The asphalt is used to preserve the concrete. Ito ang nagbibigay ng greater life span ng konkreto natin, kaya tinatawag itong preventive maintenance (This extends the lifespan of concrete, which is why it is called preventive maintenance),” Madronio said.

He explained that asphalt overlay protects structurally sound concrete, levels uneven surfaces, and provides a safer and more comfortable drive for motorists.

READ: DPWH chief inspects Cebu flood control projects, orders river widening and no-build zones

Why was a portion of V. Rama asphalted?

Madronio clarified that the asphalting project along V. Rama Avenue was part of the government’s efforts to maintain safe and reliable national roads in 2025.

The original plan, he said, involved reblocking, which removes damaged road material and replaces it with new high-strength concrete.

However, the project was revised after Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival ordered a temporary halt to DPWH projects last year due to coordination problems, traffic congestion, and safety concerns.

“Ang nangyari noon is nasuspend ‘yong project and nirevise natin into asphalt overlay nalang. Ngayon nalang nagstart dahil kumain ng panahon ang pagsecure ng permits at pagrevise din ng scope of work,” Madronio said.

(What happened back then was that the project got suspended, and we revised it to an asphalt overlay instead. It only started now because securing the permits and revising the scope of work took time.)

READ: Mandaue seeks urgent DPWH repair of collapsed Paknaan flood control

Despite the shift to asphalt overlay, Madronio confirmed that the project’s budget remained at P30,889,600, as established in 2025.

He also explained that the road asphalting took place only this year due to delays in securing permits and revising the scope of work before implementation.

“Ngayon lang natin naimplement dahil sa mga clearances. Hindi ‘yan agad-agad. Maraming pag-uusap, kaya inabot ng ganitong delay,” he said.

(We were only able to implement it now because of the required clearances. It was not an immediate process. There were many discussions, which led to the delay.)

Madronio assured that the contractor secured the necessary clearances from the Cebu City Transportation Office and coordinated with the affected barangay before proceeding with the project.

Scraping old asphalt

Meanwhile, the district engineer explained how some asphalted roads are later scraped to maintain proper road levels and safety clearances.

This process, called scarification, removes part of the asphalt layer to keep the road at the correct height and ensure safe passage for vehicles.

He cited an instance in Talamban where a fire truck encountered difficulty due to uneven pavement, highlighting the need for proper leveling.

“If ever deteriorating na ang existing asphalt, need talaga natin iscarify (If the existing asphalt is already deteriorating, we need to scarify it),” he said.

On future road projects

With more road improvement and construction projects slated for the year, Madronio assured that all projects in Cebu City are coordinated with local authorities and monitored by project engineers to meet standards.

Although minor inconveniences may occur, he said works are often scheduled at night to minimize traffic disruption.

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