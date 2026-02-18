Cebu officials vow collaboration to fast track BRT

The Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT). | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the loan deadline drawing near, local officials in Cebu vowed to cooperate in fast-tracking the implementation of the long-delayed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announced that the province will hold a series of meetings this month in line with the BRT.

These include meetings with the Provincial Board (PB) and Cebu City Government, said Baricuatro on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Among the priority discussions will be finalizing technicalities and legal concerns surrounding the BRT’s station at the Capitol.

Cebu Province’s ‘unified position’ on the BRT

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has asked the province for its final position on the Capitol BRT station, said Baricuatro.

Read also: No Cebu BRT launch in sight, Pepito urges Marcos to intervene

“The province is composed of two branches, the executive and legislative, and they (NHCP) want the position of the Capitol. The unified position,” the governor told reporters.

With that, the Office of the Governor has formally submitted written communication to the legislative department.

“We’re hoping we can meet the PB next week,” Baricuatro added.

Station to be moved for heritage preservation

The Capitol will also be meeting with officials from Cebu City to tackle city ordinances declaring the Capitol Building a heritage site.

In the meantime, Baricuatro assured that there will be a BRT station at the Capitol albeit in a different location than the original design.

The NHCP has recommended moving the BRT’s Capitol station to another lane to avoid violating heritage laws.

Read also: TIMELINE: The Cebu Bus Rapid Transit

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