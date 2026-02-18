Mandaue City police submit to surprise drug tests; 19% tested so far
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Around 100 personnel of the Mandaue City Police Office underwent drug tests on Wednesday, Feb. 18 as part of the office’s ongoing internal cleansing program.
Those tested came from various units, including the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and the City Mobile Force Company. The drug test is mandatory and aimed at ensuring that all police personnel remain drug-free.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro-Kantuna said that since the start of the year, hundreds of personnel have already undergone testing.
More than 900 to take tests within 2026
All 922 members of the Mandaue City Police Office are scheduled to be tested within the year.
She added that if anyone tests positive, they may face disciplinary action and dismissal from service.
During the first quarter of 2026 so far, about 19 percent of the police office’s personnel have already undergone testing, and all tested negative.
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The 100 personnel tested on Feb. 18 are a separate batch, and their results are still pending.
Drug tests typically conducted every month
Villaro-Kantuna said that drug testing is typically conducted every month. Personnel who have already undergone testing may be subjected to another test if deemed necessary based on official recommendations.
The program is part of a broader effort to strengthen public trust in the police force, ensure accountability, and maintain high standards of professionalism.
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