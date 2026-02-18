Pacquiao, Provodnikov set for April 18 exhibition in Las Vegas

Manny Pacquiao (left) and Ruslan Provodnikov will face off on April 18 in a 10-round exhibition match. | Boxrec photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boxing’s only eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, will open his 2026 campaign with a surprising exhibition bout on April 18 in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pacquiao is set to face former World Boxing Organization (WBO) super lightweight champion Ruslan Provodnikov in a 10-round exhibition billed “The Road to Glory.”

Pacquiao announced the match through his Facebook page on Wednesday, Feb. 18. The matchup caught many fans and boxing analysts off guard, especially after Pacquiao had previously hinted at pursuing another world title shot in 2025.

Pacquiao last fought in this venue 10 years ago

The Thomas & Mack Center is familiar territory for the Filipino icon. He last fought there in 2016, when he defeated Jessie Vargas via unanimous decision to capture the WBO welterweight crown.

Pacquiao has fought in the Las Vegas venue three times. He made his debut there in 2006 in a rematch against Erik Morales for the WBC International super featherweight title, winning by 10th-round technical knockout. Later that year, he closed out their trilogy with a decisive third-round knockout victory.

Though it is only an exhibition, the bout still carries intrigue.

Pacquiao, now 47, last fought in July 2025 against former WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Their contest ended in a majority draw, with two judges scoring it even and one seeing Barrios ahead, 115-113.

Pacquiao faces ‘the Russian Rocky’

Provodnikov, known as the “Russian Rocky,” built his reputation as an aggressive, relentless puncher who was rarely in a dull fight. Durable and heavy-handed, he remains one of the toughest opponents Pacquiao has sparred with.

On paper, Pacquiao still holds the edge in experience and credentials. He owns a 62-8-3 record with 39 knockouts. Provodnikov, 42, retired with a 25-5 mark and 18 knockouts.

Provodnikov has not fought since 2016, when he dropped a unanimous decision loss to John Molina Jr. in a bid for the WBO International super lightweight title.

Another layer of familiarity adds to the storyline.

Both fighters were trained by Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach, and they have shared intense sparring sessions in the past.

