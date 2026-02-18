Construction worker killed in Consolacion barracks argument

An argument between 2 construction workers, both reportedly drunk, ended with the fatal hacking of one man, who was 32, on Feb. 17.

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A construction worker died after his co-worker hacked him in their barracks on Tuesday evening, Feb. 17, in Barangay Danlag, Consolacion town.

Police identified the victim as Rodrigo Tulod, 32, a construction worker and a resident of Barangay Tugbongan, also in Consolacion.

Meanwhile, the suspect was identified as Arman Pescador, 52, married, and a resident of Sitio Batong, Barangay Danlag.

According to Police Corporal Chamberlyn Abapo, investigator of the Consolacion Police Station, the suspect and the victim were both drunk.

Both suspect, victim went out drinking

The suspect had a drinking spree with his friends, while the victim went drinking with his friends and co-workers.

When they met at their barracks, the two argued.

“Silang duha nagbawos-bawos sa binoang nga komedya! Unya ang biktima mi-ingon nga awang iro mitan-aw nimo,” Abapo said.

(They were trading barbs, and then the victim reportedly told the suspect that a dog was looking at him.)

Immediately after the attack, co-workers rushed the victim to a nearby hospital; however, he was declared dead upon arrival by the attending physician.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled but was arrested during the police follow-up operation.

The suspect, who was detained at the Consolacion Police Station as of Wednesday, Feb. 18, will face a criminal complaint of homicide.

Read also: Cebu City: Big bike plows into store along A. Lopez, 3 injured

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