For boxing fans: Vince Paras to face Jaysever Abcede in GenSan bout

Vince Paras, currently No. 13 in the World Boxing Organization junior bantamweight or super flyweight division, will face Jaysever Abcede next week. | Sanman Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former world title challenger Vince Paras could have a tough tune-up match against Jaysever Abcede on Thursday, Feb. 26, in the Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel in General Santos City.

The Sanman Boxing-backed fight card will pit Paras and Abcede in the main event. They will fight in an eight-rounder non-title bout under the super flyweight division.

Although there is no major fight being prepared for Paras this year, he is gunning to climb up in the world rankings. He is currently ranked No. 13 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior bantamweight or super flyweight division.

Lost a title fight in November in South Africa

Paras is coming off a tough 12-rounder unanimous decision loss to Ricardo Malajika in South Africa last November 2025. It was Paras’ second world title fight with the International Boxing Organization (IBO) world super flyweight belt on the line.

Before that, he had a three-fight winning streak and won the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific super flyweight title against Thailand’s Sarawut Thawornkham.

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Paras, 27, holds a 24-win record with four losses and a draw, along with 18 knockouts.

For his part, Abcede is gunning to snap his back-to-back losing skid. The Bukidnon native sports a 22-15 (win-loss) record with 13 knockouts.

His last fight was in Tagbilaran City, Bohol in June 2025 against Cebuano Reymart Tagacanao, where he lost by a second-round knockout.

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