Mandaue hit-and-run: Woman, 48 years old, injured

CCTV footage captures the collision of the pick-up with the bike. | CDN Digital photo / Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Authorities are working to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a 48-year-old woman here.

CCTV footage showed the victim riding her bicycle through the intersection of H. Cortes Street and A.S. Fortuna Streets in Barangay Banilad shortly after midnight on February 12 when a pick-up struck her.

READ: LTO seeks lifetime license revocation vs Banilad hit-and-run suspect

The victim, Cleonel Torres Bruce, was on her way home from work.

The driver immediately fled the scene.

According to the Mandaue City Police Office, the incident occurred around 12:04 a.m.

Victim hospitalized

Initial investigation showed that both the pick-up and the victim were traveling in the same direction toward Cabancalan when the collision happened.

After the impact, Bruce fell to the ground and sustained injuries. She was taken to Mandaue City Hospital for treatment and was discharged the following day.

READ: Media personality in viral hit-and-run vid faces serious driving charges

As of this writing, authorities have yet to identify the driver. Once identified, the suspect may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury and damage to property.

The police presently coordinate with the Land Transportation Office to verify the vehicle’s registration.

MCPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Col. Mercy Villaro-Kantuna, in an interview on Wednesday, February 18, said the verification process could take one to two months.

Mystery driver

Villaro added that the victim’s family may want to file a case, as they have already requested for a police report.

“Ang sakyanan ug ang plate number na-identify but wala pa na-identify ang driver sa vehicle. According sa atoang investigator, moabot og 1 to 2 months ang verification,” she said.

(The vehicle and its plate number has been identified but the driver has not. Verification may take up to two months.)

Francisco Ranches Jr., regional director of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) clarified that the standard procedure for private individuals requesting information on a plate number may take time due to data privacy regulations.

Personal information, he said, cannot be released without proper justification under the Data Privacy Act.

LTO awaits visit from wronged party

However, Ranches emphasized that in cases involving law enforcement and court matters, the LTO can give the registered owner’s details directly to the Philippine National Police upon receipt of a formal request or letter.

“It will not take [that long]. Pag ganyan ang sitwasyun, i-na-actionan po namin kaagad,” said Ranches.

(If that is the situation, we take prompt action.)

He also said he learned about the incident during a phone interview on a radio program and advised the concerned parties to visit the LTO office and obtain a police report to get the details of the vehicle’s plate number. But they have yet to visit.

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