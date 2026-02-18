Collazo’s WBO title defense delays unification bout vs. Jerusalem

Oscar Collazo | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) world minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico will face American Jesus Haro in his title defense on March 14, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States.

This was the reason his much-anticipated world title unification rematch against Melvin Jerusalem has been moved to June.

READ: Jerusalem-Collazo unification bout moved to June

Jerusalem, the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight champion announced earlier this week the new schedule. But he did not entirely state the main reason.

Acclimatization

Despite this, Jerusalem decided to fly to the United States to get the much-needed acclimatization and preparation for the June tentative date. Jerusalem made the move even if Collazo has not planned about their rematch.

Jerusalem has bad blood against Collazo. The latter stripped him of the WBO world minimumweight title in 2023. This was just a few months after the former won it against Masataka Taniguchi in Japan.

READ: Jerusalem focused, ready for shot at unified title in 2026

Jerusalem suffered a mid-fight stoppage, citing the lack of sleep due to the changed timeline and acclimatization problems for his defeat.

Despite this, Jerusalem rose back on the world title stage, and won the WBC title in the following year, defending it thrice since then.

Certain to cross paths

Jerusalem and Collazo’s rematch might not happen as early as the first quarter this year. But their paths will eventually cross.

Jerusalem’s fellow Filipino world champion Pedro Taduran has a different path.

Organizations announced he will defend his title against Mexican Gustavo Perez on April 3 in his US debut fight.

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