PFF eyes futsal, secondary girls’ football as regular Palarong Pambansa sports

The Philippine women’s national futsal team, which was first organized nearly 21 years ago. | Philippine Football Federation photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is lobbying for the inclusion of elementary girls’ futsal and 8-a-side secondary girls’ football as regular events in the Palarong Pambansa.

The PFF recently held a forum with the Department of Education (DepEd) to push for the addition of the two disciplines to the annual national meet, saying both are vital to the continued growth of football in the country.

Among the key points raised was the successful staging of elementary girls’ futsal as a demonstration sport during the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City, followed by another run in Ilocos Norte last year. The federation believes the positive reception and participation numbers make a strong case for its elevation to regular sport status.

READ: Women’s futsal: Philippines to compete in Group B of 2026 Asean championships in Thailand

PFF president John Gutierrez has formally requested DepEd to consider making both elementary girls’ futsal and secondary girls’ 8-a-side football part of the official roster of medal events.

The federation has also proposed reducing the elementary boys’ 11-a-side football competition to an 8-a-side format, a move aimed at increasing participation and aligning with grassroots development programs.

In a report released by the PFF, Gutierrez said adding these events would open more doors for young female athletes who aspire to compete at a higher level. Turning what are often limited to mini-tournaments and invitationals into full-fledged national competitions would also give these players a bigger stage and official recognition in the medal tally.

The PFF also cited the country’s hosting of the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup in Manila last year as proof of the sport’s growing profile and potential in the Philippines.

READ: Brazil crowned first-ever Futsal World Cup champion

Still, the federation acknowledges that the process may take time. Other sports have had to wait years before gaining regular status in the Palaro. Weightlifting, for instance, was only recently included as a regular sport in this year’s edition in Agusan del Sur after a long push for recognition.

For now, the PFF continues to build its case, banking on sustained grassroots interest and institutional support to expand opportunities for young footballers, especially girls, on the national stage.

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