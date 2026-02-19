Taylor Swift bags best-selling artist of 2025 award — industry body

US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during “The Eras Tour” at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 18, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

LONDON, United Kingdom — US pop star Taylor Swift was crowned the biggest-selling global artist of 2025, industry body IFPI announced Wednesday, the fourth consecutive year and sixth time she has claimed its annual prize.

The 36-year-old’s success was turbo-charged by the October release of her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl”, which set several streaming records, as well as the release of a docuseries about her record-breaking The Eras tour.

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Landmark year for Swift

“2025 was another landmark year (for Swift), driven by exceptional worldwide engagement across streaming, physical and digital formats with the release of her 12th album … and the documentary of her tour,” the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) said.

The body, which represents the recorded music industry worldwide, noted Swift had now won its top annual artist prize as many times as all other artists combined over the past 10 years.

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Global Artist of the Year Award

IFPI hands out the Global Artist of the Year Award after calculating an artist’s or group’s worldwide sales across streaming, downloads and physical music formats during the calendar year and covers their entire body of work.

Swift beat out Korean group Stray Kids, which came in second — its highest-ever ranking and the third consecutive year in the global top five.

Bad Bunny

Fresh from his Super Bowl halftime show, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny placed fifth in the rankings, his sixth consecutive year in the chart.

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American rapper Tyler, The Creator marked his first appearance on the chart, in 12th place, with IFPI noting he had “continued to generate strong vinyl sales across his catalogue”.

Meanwhile Japanese rock band Mrs. Green Apple entered the rankings for the first time one place below him, following what IFPI called “the success of their anniversary album ’10′”.