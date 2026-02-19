Ramadan in PH starts, Muslim Cebuanos join month of fasting and prayer

A Muslim starts his prayer at in Al Khariah mosque in Mambaling, Cebu City at the start of Ramadan in this July 2013 file photo. (CDN FILE PHOTO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Islamic holy month of Ramadan officially begins today, February 19, marking the start of daily fasting, prayer, and religious observance for Muslim Cebuanos.

The month-long observance follows an official announcement by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) formally declaring the start of Ramadan 1447 Hijrah after moon-sighting activities confirmed that the crescent moon, or hilal, was not sighted.

READ: Ramadan 2026: A look at how Muslims observe the holy month

Official declaration

The announcement was issued following coordination with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Darul Ifta, various Ulama groups, and the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In an advisory released on February 17, NCMF Secretary Sabuddin N. Abdurahim said the declaration was made in line with the agency’s mandate to provide accurate and official information on matters affecting Muslim Filipinos.

The advisory extended greetings to Muslim communities nationwide as the month-long observance commenced.

READ: Ramadan meal plan introduced by Bangsamoro health ministry

No public gathering at start

In Cebu, Ali Aurangzeb, NCMF-Visayas acting chief for administration and finance, said there were no plans to occupy Plaza Independencia during the start of Ramadan.

He clarified that the early part of the month would be focused on fasting and worship, adding that a possible public gathering might instead be considered after one month, during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

READ: Marcos: Be vessels of kindness, understanding during and beyond Ramadan

Aurangzeb said Muslim worshippers in Cebu City would be expected to frequent mosques throughout the month, as religious activities intensify during Ramadan.

Places of worship identified in Cebu City include Al-Khairiah Masjid in Barangay Mambaling, Sittie Mariam Masjid along Sanciangko Street, and the Green Mosque along Sikatuna Street.

He added that Ramadan celebrations and observances were generally practiced in the same manner regardless of location, with the emphasis placed on prayer, fasting, and community life rather than public events.

READ: Feb. 19 start of Ramadan is not a holiday, Palace says

Daily prayer and fasting

Daily observance during Ramadan follows a structured schedule guided by Islamic prayer times.

The fast begins at Fajr, or pre-dawn, which also marks the start of abstaining from food and drink. Other prayers observed throughout the day include Dhuhr at midday, Asr in the afternoon, Maghrib at sunset when the fast is broken, and Isha at night.

Observing Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide through fasting from dawn to sunset, increased worship, religious reflection, charity, and good deeds.

The month concludes with the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, alongside the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving, and pilgrimage.

The fast involves abstaining from all food and drink during daylight hours and is regarded as an act of worship.

Observant Muslims are also expected to refrain from negative behavior and increase acts of charity and devotion.

Muslims typically gather in mosques for congregational prayers and devote more time to religious contemplation and the reading of the Quran.

Charity is a central aspect of the observance, with many providing meals for those in need, distributing food packages, or supporting communal meals to break the fast.

Islamic practice also recognizes exemptions from fasting, including for those who are ill or traveling. Those unable to fast due to temporary conditions are expected to make up the missed days at a later time when able.

As Ramadan begins today, Muslim communities in Cebu and across the Philippines enter a period centered on faith, discipline, and religious observance, with broader public celebrations anticipated at the close of the holy month. / with reports from INQUIRER.NET

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP