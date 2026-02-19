Alex Eala beats Cirstea, marches to Dubai Tennis quarterfinals

HOTSHOT. Filipino Alexandra Eala in action at the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in United Arab Emirates. She won her third-round match against Romanian Sorana Cirstea, 7-5, 6-4, early Thursday (Feb. 19, 2026) morning. (Photo courtesy of Mosh Lafuente)

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Alexandra Eala defeated Romanian Sorana Cirstea, 7-5, 6-4, to reach the quarterfinals in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in United Arab Emirates early Thursday morning.

Eala, ranked No. 47 in the world, will be up against third seed and World No. 4 Coco Gauff of USA, who won over Elise Martens of Belgium, 2-6, 7-6 (9), 6-3.

READ: Alex Eala powers her way to last 16 of Dubai Tennis

Oust Paulini in 2nd round

Eala, the 2025 SEA Games singles gold medalist, ousted sixth seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy, 6-1, 6-3, in the second round.

Meanwhile, Antonia Ruzic of Croatia marched to the next round after top seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retired in the third set. The score was 5-7, 6-4, 1-0, in favor of Ruzic.

Ruzic will face No. 7 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who conquered No. 9 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

READ: Alex Eala advances to 2nd round in Dubai Tennis Championships

Defending champ Andreeva vs Anisimova

Defending champion Mirra Andreeva will face second seed Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals.

Andreeva, the No. 5 seed, prevailed over Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, 7-5, 6-3, while Anisimova beat wild card Janice Tjen of Indonesia, 6-1, 6-3.

READ: Alex Eala down seven spots in world rankings

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula of USA outplayed compatriot Iva Jovic, 6-4, 6-2, to advance against No. 12 seed Clara Tauson of Denmark, who defeated Magda Linette of Poland, 6-4, 6-2. (PNA)

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