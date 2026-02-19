12 years after Noel Archival’s ambush-slay, family still seeks justice 

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival speaks on the 12th death anniversary of his brother, lawyer Noel Archival. His brother was killed in an ambush-slay, and to this day, their family still awaits justice. | Nestor Archival/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Twelve years after the ambush-slay of Cebuano lawyer Noel Archival, Mayor Nestor Archival said their family still seeks justice.

In a post on Wednesday, February 18, the mayor remembered his older brother not only as a seasoned litigator but also as “a defender of the oppressed” whose own death has yet to be resolved.

“Twelve years ago, we lost not only my brother, but a light this world desperately needed,” the mayor wrote. “The man who gave justice to many has yet to receive it himself.”

The mayor said their family continues to seek justice “not only because he deserves it, but because the values he lived and died for demand it.”

In a separate post marking the anniversary, he said, “Twelve years, still no answers,” adding that those responsible for the killing “are still at large.”

“We will never stop seeking the truth. Noel deserves accountability, and his story will not be forgotten,” he wrote.

Daughter’s tribute

Councilor Nice Archival, daughter of the slain lawyer, also shared a personal message on social media:

“Tay, you told me to wait for you at home. I waited, yet you never returned home.”

She said she recently returned to the place where her father was ambushed “not to relive the pain, but to honor the love,” vowing that he would never be forgotten.

2014 ambush-slay of Noel Archival

On February 18, 2014, Archival, then 52, was ambushed along the national highway in Barangay Coro, Dalaguete, Cebu, while returning to Cebu City from Dumaguete City after attending a court hearing.

Gunmen riding separate vehicles flanked his black Ford Escape. They fired multiple rounds at around 2 p.m., killing Archival and his aide, Edu Miñoza, on the spot. His driver, Alejandro Jaime, was declared dead on arrival at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City. Another aide, Paolo Cortes, survived with injuries.

Police recovered at least 31 bullet holes in the vehicle and empty shells from high-powered firearms at the scene.

Investigators later identified a red Toyota Vios and a gray Mitsubishi Strada allegedly used in the attack.

READ: Noel Archival ambush-slay ‘almost solved’ — NBI

Charges and reversals in Archival ambush

In August 2014, prosecutors found probable cause to indict several police officers assigned to the Highway Patrol Group–7, including Senior Supt. Romualdo Iglesia, Senior Insp. Joselito Lerion, and PO1 Alex Bacani, for multiple murder and frustrated murder.

The indictment cited logbook entries showing that the red Toyota Vios and gray Mitsubishi Strada were taken out of the HPG impounding area hours before the ambush. Forensic examination of the red sedan also yielded gunpowder residue and a shell casing matching those found at the crime scene.

However, in December 2018, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reversed the indictment against Iglesia. The DOJ ruled that the evidence did not clearly establish his participation in a conspiracy to kill the lawyer. The DOJ directed prosecutors to withdraw the charges against him.

As of this writing, no final conviction has been secured in connection with the ambush.

A case that lingers

Archival had handled several high-profile criminal cases and had reportedly filed complaints against some police officials prior to his death. That was a circumstance prosecutors earlier cited as a possible motive.

Twelve years on, the case remains one of Cebu’s most high-profile unsolved killings.

“As long as I live, you will never be forgotten, Tatay,” Councilor Archival wrote.

READ: 2 ex-police officials tagged in Cebu lawyer slay lose retirement benefits

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