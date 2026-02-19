Amid death threats, Pam says she’s ‘unfazed’

Cebu Gov. Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro | Cebu Province photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro remains unfazed despite reportedly receiving threats to her life.

During a recent press conference, Baricuatro assured the public that she continues to focus on her job amid beefing up security at the Capitol.

READ: Pam welcomes Sara’s 2028 presidential bid

“Ayaw lang kabalaka… Panay lang ako sa trabaho (Don’t worry … I will just continue to work) because you know, I have to serve the people and I have to go on serving the people, regardless of how many deaths (threats) there are,” the governor said.

It can be recalled that Baricuatro revealed recently that she had been receiving death threats, prompting the provincial government to tighten security measures at the Capitol.

READ: Cebu governor’s security beefed up amid reported assassination plot

These included deploying additional police officers, which the governor had been thankful for.

“I never let this let me get in the way (of) my schedule and my governance here in the Capitol, but I’m just thankful with the PNP (Philippine National Police),” said Baricuatro.

While she did not divulge further details due to security concerns, the governor added that authorities continue to investigate the matter.

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