Garcia, Rama respond to Archival’s Charter Day invite

Cebu City mayors (from left): Raymond Alvin Garcia, Michael Rama, and incumbent Nestor Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former mayors Raymond Alvin Garcia and Michael Rama have responded to Mayor Nestor Archival’s invitation to attend the city’s 89th Charter Day rites on February 24, with one saying he has yet to receive a formal invite and the other citing prior commitments.

Garcia, in an interview, said that as of this time, he has not received any formal invitation to the wreath-laying ceremony scheduled at Plaza Sugbo.

“Nonetheless, I believe that occasions like this are most meaningful when they reflect unity and acknowledge the shared commitment of past and present leaders to the city’s development,” Garcia said.

READ: Cebu City to mark 89th Charter Day on Feb. 24

He added that should an invitation be extended, he would consider his participation accordingly.

Rama, for his part, thanked the city government for the invitation. However, he said he already has prior activities on Charter Day:

“I already have my activities on Charter Day. I don’t know. But my son [Councilor Mikel Rama] will be attending kay City Hall mana siya nga activity.”

He added that he has not personally received an invitation.

Archival earlier announced that former local chief executives were invited to join the February 24 commemorative rites marking Cebu City’s 89th year as a chartered city.

“Kuyog nato ang mga konsehal, vice mayor. Previous mayors [are also invited]. Importante pod sila nga maka kuyog nato,” Archival said in a recent press conference.

Cebu City was granted its charter on February 24, 1937, through Commonwealth Act No. 58. The year 2026 marks 89 years since its chartering, and the date has been declared a special non-working holiday in the city.

Main events in Charter Day

The celebration will open with a wreath-laying ceremony on the morning of February 24 at Plaza Sugbo. It will serve as the official commemorative rite.

In the evening, the city government will host a testimonial dinner featuring recognition and awarding ceremonies. Ten plaques will be conferred on Charter Day awardees. Eighty plaques will also be given to recipients of the Mayor’s Special Awards.

A PRAISE (Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence) activity organized by the Human Resource Development Office is scheduled on February 20.

Also set for February 20 is a photo exhibit at Ayala Center Cebu, themed “History of Charter.” The exhibit highlights the city’s milestones through curated installations and framed prints.

READ: Cultural renaissance in Bohol, Cebu, and Iloilo

Budget allocation

Archival said the total estimated budget for the 89th Charter Day activities is P3,558,500.

Of this amount, P682,500 is allocated for the wreath-laying ceremony, covering expenses for audio-visual requirements, staging, LED wall, dome tent, food arrangements, and the ceremonial wreath.

The testimonial dinner has a projected cost of P2,611,000. It includes production and project management, venue and catering for 500 guests, plaques for awardees, and packed meals for the working committee and production team.

An additional P265,000 is allotted for the installation and printing of frames for the Charter Day photo exhibit.

Official guests

Among those listed as official guests are former mayors, city officials, congressmen, department heads, heads of attached offices, the governor, barangay captains, heads of mission and consulates, tri-city mayors, PRAISE panelists, CHAC commissioners, CHAC awardees, and Mayor’s Special Awardees.

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