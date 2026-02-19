Archival greets Cebu Muslims as Ramadan begins

A photo of the Muslim community gathered at the Plaza Independencia. (CDN Digital photo by Niña Mae Oliverio)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival extended his greetings to the Muslim community as the holy month of Ramadan began on Thursday, February 19, honoring their “profound commitment” to faith, sacrifice, and compassion.

In a message addressed to the city’s Muslim residents, Archival said:

“To my dear Muslim brothers and sisters in Cebu City, I join you in welcoming the holiest month of Ramadan.”

READ: Ramadan in PH starts, Muslim Cebuanos join month of fasting and prayer

“As you embark on the thirty days of sacrifice, we honor your profound commitment to fasting, heartfelt prayer, and the pursuit of forgiveness. This is a beautiful season of reflection. A time of good deeds and of recognizing the importance of compassion and community,” he added.

On behalf of the city government, Archival wished the Muslim community a “blessed, meaningful, and transformative” Ramadan. He concluded his message with “Ramadan Mubarak.”

No holiday declaration for first day of Ramadan

Malacañang earlier clarified that February 19, which marks the first day of Ramadan this year, is a regular working day.

Moreover, the Palace denied reports circulating online that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had issued a proclamation declaring the date a special nonworking holiday.

In line with that, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said no such proclamation was released by the Office of the Executive Secretary.

The Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta, meanwhile, confirmed that Ramadan would commence on February 19 after sighting no crescent moon on the evening of February 17.

During Ramadan, Muslims worldwide observe daily fasting from dawn to sunset, along with increased worship, prayer, charity, and reflection.

The month-long observance culminates in Eid al-Fitr, or the Feast of Breaking the Fast. It is expected to be celebrated in March.

Under Republic Act No. 9177 and upon the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, the President customarily issues a proclamation declaring Eid al-Fitr a regular holiday nationwide.

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