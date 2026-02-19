No AI tech can replace teachers’ love for students — Marcos

Teacher teaching students in a classroom (File photo)

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday that no artificial intelligence (AI) or any other tech can replace the dedication of teachers to their students.

The president made that remark at the mass oath-taking ceremony of newly promoted teachers and school heads from the Bulacan and Pampanga cluster under the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) system.

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“No matter how many laptops, artificial intelligence, or whatever technology we use, nothing can replace the love, care, and dedication of our teachers to their students,”

“You are the ones who teach them the lessons for work and for life — how to care for others, how to be responsible, how to stand with integrity. These are the foundations of a strong society, and they are built day to day in your classrooms,” he added.

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Marcos highlighted that the government remains committed to making the teaching profession more sustainable, dignified, and rewarding.

Under the 2026 national budget, the administration allocated P1.3 trillion for the education sector, equivalent to more than four percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

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Marcos also said the Service Recognition Incentive for 2025, the P10,000 teaching allowance for School Years 2025 and 2026, and the P7,000 medical allowance for 2025 have already been distributed.

“After all, when our teachers are supported, our students are better served, and our nation moves forward with greater confidence,” he noted.

“As you assume a new position today, I hope you carry with you the faces of the students who look up to you, the parents who entrust their children to your care, and the communities that believe in the difference that you make in their lives every single day,” the president said.

Dubbed ‘Move Beyond for Service and Excellence,’ the ceremony followed earlier oath-takings in Ilocos Norte and the National Capital Region.

After the event, Marcos proceeded to Minuyan Elementary School in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, to observe the implementation of the Yaman ng Kalusugan (YAKAP) program.

The YAKAP caravan provided free healthcare services, including laboratory tests and medical consultations, to the school’s teachers and students. /apl

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