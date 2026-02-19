73% of Filipinos name ‘bribery’ most common form of corruption — survey

Results showed that 73 percent of everyday Filipinos named bribery as the most common form of corruption, reaching even those in the lower class. (Image from Octa)

MANILA, Philippines — Most Filipinos named bribery as the most common form of corruption in the Philippine government, according to a recent Octa Research survey.

The Octa survey, conducted from Dec. 3 to 11, 2025, which was commissioned by the Office of the Ombudsman, showed that Filipinos see bribery, irregularities in the use of public funds, and vote buying as the most common types of corruption within the government.

Results showed that 73 percent of everyday Filipinos named bribery as the most common form of corruption, reaching even those in the lower class.

READ: Corruption now a top concern of Filipinos, Octa survey says

“Of course, we see the enormous flood control scandals, grave corruption, but among everyday Filipinos, 73 percent witness petty administrative corruption,” Professor Ranjit Rye, founder and president of Octa Research, said in Filipino during an interview with dzMM.

Meanwhile, the survey revealed that 66 percent of respondents also named irregularities in the use of public funds as the second most common form of corruption, while vote buying is third, with 62 percent.

These rankings were consistent across socioeconomic classes, with bribery emerging as the most visible form of corruption for Filipinos of all income levels.

The survey was conducted among 1,200 adult Filipinos and carried a ±3 percent margin of error.

The Office of the Ombudsman later announced in a press conference that they will re-activate the resident ombudsman program as a response to these results.

Corruption has a ‘face’ seen, felt daily

Moreover, Rye expounded that many Filipinos encounter corruption daily in government offices, where some resort to giving bribes to speed up processes.

“We see this in government offices, whenever people need licenses, permits for jobs, they witness the face of corruption that is seen and felt daily,” he pointed out.

“To some extent, we are also accomplices because, of course, people give bribes. We give them, simply because we want to hasten the process,” he went on.

Corruption here, the professor explained, is manifested among “fixers” that he claims only exist because politicians allow it.

READ: ‘Boycott fixers,’ Land Transportation Office urges public anew

“Surely, if there’s a fixer, there is a government official who is an accomplice. Fixers don’t exist merely by falling out of nowhere. It is a collusion,” he said.

Rye noted further that while the government must improve its systems, it can’t fix the issue alone.

“All of us must help because the problem is deep and widespread,” he added. /das

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