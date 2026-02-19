Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown rings in the Lunar New Year with culture, prayer, and refined hospitality

There is something quietly meaningful about the way a hotel chooses to welcome the new year. For Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, the Lunar New Year is not just another occasion on the events calendar. It is a time to pause, to honor tradition, and to set intentions for the months ahead.

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown appears to be entering it with clear intentions: to offer experiences that are meaningful, culturally aware, and genuinely warm.

This year, the celebration unfolded across two days: festive offerings for guests on February 16, 2026, followed by a heartfelt cultural tradition on February 17, and the way they went about both says a lot about who they are as a brand.

Welcoming the Year of the Fire Horse

On February 16, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown set the tone for a prosperous year by creating an atmosphere that blended festive warmth with the kind of refined hospitality the property is known for.

To welcome good fortune at the hotel, the festivities started with a Lion Dance, firecrackers, and a Dragon Dance. This welcomed guests into an experience that honored the occasion without losing the polish the hotel has built its reputation on.

With Savoy Mactan, the goal is to really never make cultural celebrations feel performative or like a themed backdrop. Instead, what you get is an immersive experience where the significance of the occasion is actually felt.

Where the celebration really began

On February 17, the day after the hotel’s festive celebrations, the staff and leaders of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, alongside their colleagues from Mercure Mactan Cebu, made their way to Chu-Un Temple. It was a day of prayer and offering, a quiet but powerful ritual that carries on the welcoming traditions of the Chinese New Year.

For many, a temple visit during the Lunar New Year is a deeply personal act. Lighting incense, making offerings, and offering prayers for good fortune and health are practices passed down through generations. By joining in this tradition as a team, the hotel is doing more than just ticking a cultural box. They are showing their community and their guests that these values are woven into how they operate.

That balance between celebration and refinement is something Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown has become increasingly good at. Located in the heart of Mactan Newtown, the hotel draws guests from all over, many of whom are visiting Cebu for the first time. Moments like the Lunar New Year celebration give those guests a window into the cultural fabric of the city they are staying in, and that is genuinely valuable.

As the Year of the Horse transpires, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown appears to be entering it with clear intentions: to offer experiences that are meaningful, culturally aware, and genuinely warm. If the way they welcomed this Lunar New Year is any indication, guests in 2026 are in for something worth looking forward to.