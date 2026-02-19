De Lima: ICC waiver only proves Duterte ‘of sound mind, fit for trial’

OLD WOUNDS MADE RAW. Former President Rodrigo Duterte finds himself seated next to arch-critic and former Sen. Leila de Lima at the House quad committee hearing. (File photo by NIÑO JESUS ORBETA)

MANILA, Philippines — Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima said on Thursday that former President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to skip the International Criminal Court (ICC) hearing only shows that he’s of sound mind.

In a statement, de Lima, who is a staunch critic, said that Duterte’s waiver, contained in a letter he submitted to the ICC, only proves that the former president has the ability to understand the circumstances and decide how his defense would move forward.

“Duterte’s waiver and declaration [are] proof that he is of sound mind. Its legal effect is based on the premise that he understood the statement so as to affix his signature to it,” de Lima said.

“It is evidence against (Nicholas) Kaufman’s own argument that Duterte is not fit to stand trial because he is supposedly unable to give instructions for his defense. The statement is clear evidence that Duterte is able to defend himself,” she added.

READ: Justice will catch up with Duterte allies — De Lima amid ICC update

According to de Lima, it seems that Duterte’s claims in the letter — that he is waiving his right, that he was kidnapped, and prefers to be confined in his cell due to being “old, tired and frail” — are just a strategy and propaganda.

“The statement is meant to serve both as propaganda and legal strategy. It is propaganda as it projects a defiant Duterte but at the same time appeals to the emotion by saying he already expects to die inside prison,” de Lima said.

“It is legal strategy because Duterte’s appearance will not serve any positive purpose but might endanger his defense in case Kaufman is not able to control him before the ICC judges, as Duterte is famous for his outbursts in whatever venue, regardless of the solemnity of the occasion,” she added.

However, de Lima — who has been on the receiving end of scathing tirades from Duterte when he was president — believes it was not the former president who wrote the letter.

“The statement was obviously not prepared by Duterte. Duterte does not speak in such controlled manner,” she observed.

“Duterte would have boasted that he implemented the drug war to save his country, rather than deny that any state-sponsored mass execution ever happened. Duterte never denied the substance of his drug war,” the lawmaker noted.

“He always boasted about killing and ordering the killing of drug war victims. His own past statements and admissions are the very evidence of his guilt of the crime against humanity he is charged with,” de Lima recalled.

“For him to say now that he did not order killings is an act of outright contempt for all Filipinos who lived through the nightmare of his drug war,” she added.

On Wednesday, Kaufman released a six-page document dated February 18 stating that Duterte has waived his right to appear — whether in-person or on video — before the ICC, as he still refuses to recognize the court’s jurisdiction.

“I, Rodrigo Roa Duterte, wish to waive my right to attend the hearing on the confirmation of charges currently fixed for 23-27 February 2026,” read the letter signed by the former president.

“I understand the consequences of my waiving this right which has been thoroughly explained to me by my counsel and I trust him and his team to challenge the sufficiency of the prosecution’s evidence on my behalf,” he told the ICC.

“I do not wish to follow these proceedings from outside the courtroom through the use of communications technology. An original copy of this waiver and my signature is in the hands of my lawyers,” he continued.

READ: Duterte to skip ICC hearing, refuses to recognize its jurisdiction

Duterte also said there is no reason for him to attend the hearing, adding that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. only facilitated his kidnapping when he was arrested last March 11, 2025.

The former president, upon his return from Hong Kong that day, was barred from leaving the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, as local authorities assisted the International Criminal Police Organization in enforcing the ICC arrest order.

READ: Rodrigo Duterte now under police custody

The arrest order was issued due to the crimes against humanity charges filed against Duterte, for his role in his administration’s drug war.

While Duterte was praised for addressing the country’s drug problem, there were concerns from human rights advocates early on that there were rights disregarded in the enforcement of the drug war.

After his administration, different bodies have initiated separate investigations of the drug war, particularly allegations of extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in the conduct of the police operations, like Oplan Tokhang — a portmanteau of Visayan words ‘toktok’ or to knock, and ‘hangyo’ or to plead.

Despite Tokhang being just about knocking on doors, there were incidents where innocent individuals were killed during drug busts.

In August 2017, 17-year-old Kian delos Santos was killed despite not being the original target of the anti-drug operation in Caloocan City.

He was shot point-blank.

Camera footage showed him pleading for his life. /apl

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